Jubilee Gardens Project brings joy to White Lodge Care Home, Swindon

Students and volunteers from The Jubilee Gardens Project have brought vibrant new life to the gardens at White Lodge Care Home in Braydon, Swindon, fulfilling their promise to brighten the raised beds and borders for residents and staff.

Under glorious sunshine, the dedicated team of horticulturalists carefully planned the placement of their colourful plants, taking time to involve the watchful crowd of residents in every decision. They explained the benefits of each plant choice and how the thoughtful colour combinations would create a stunning display as the gardens mature throughout the seasons.

The Jubilee Gardens Project is a registered charity managed by a voluntary board of directors, established to provide education and training for adults who experience varying levels of learning disability. All students work to their individual capabilities and are encouraged to develop new skills within supportive, achievable goals. Through personal achievement, students gain awareness of their own abilities, building confidence in themselves and their relationships with others.

“From growing the plants to planting them in our gardens, the team from Jubilee Gardens have truly brought our home to life,” said Ramona Gherendi, General Manager at White Lodge Care Home. “Our residents and staff could never have imagined how beautiful the gardens would look. We cannot thank them enough for all their hard work and this special gift that will keep giving throughout the year, bringing smiles through every season.”

This collaboration exemplifies the positive impact when community organisations work together, creating lasting benefits for vulnerable residents while providing meaningful opportunities for students to share their horticultural skills and passion.

White Lodge care home provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

1 . Contributed Flowers for all the generations Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Volunteers and residents working together Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Keeping an eyeful watch on proceedings Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Hardworking Team Delights residents Photo: Submitted Share