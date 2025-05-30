Junior football team in Poynton kitted out by Elan Homes

A POYNTON based junior football team has scored hometown support from Elan Homes.

Richmond Rovers Under 11 Whites completed the season sporting the Elan logo on their kits.

Team Manager Michael Bell said: “We play in the Stockport Metro League which has central venues for games, rather than home and away games, but many of our players live in the Poynton area close to Elan’s Hazelfields development. Richmond Rovers has dozens of teams and over 1,000 players across different age groups. All children should have the opportunity to play sport regardless of their background and ability. To keep costs low the club relies on sponsorship and so Elan’s support has made a real difference.”

Elan’s sponsorship of the team is in addition to a range of community investment agreed during the planning process, which includes almost £120,000 towards sports facilities at Deva Close Playing Fields and Poynton Leisure Centre.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris added: “As a responsible homebuilder we’re keen to play an active role in the local community. Sport is a great way to stay fit and healthy, while also helping develop life skills including communication and teamwork. We’re proud to be able to help support Richmond Rovers by sponsoring their kits. We’ve also donated money to our neighbours Lower Park Primary School’s PTA to help towards their fundraising.”

Elan’s investment in the neighbourhood linked to the development includes £750,000 worth of highways improvements and additional parking provision at Lower Park Primary School; around £660,000 for education; more than £130,000 for healthcare; plus funding towards Kerridge Hill Nature Reserve, allotments and community gardens and provision of a play area within the development.

Find out more about Richmond Rovers via https://www.richmondroversjfc.com