JVR Virtual Receptionist and Hooplatino team up to boost SMEs, enrich schools, and promote a greener future

Picture a world where small businesses thrive without the weight of overhead costs, where children dance with joy in school halls, and where every step forward leaves a lighter carbon footprint. This is the vision driving JVR Virtual Receptionist a Warwickshire-based innovator, as it partners with Hooplatino led by the inspiring fitness instructor Junita, to launch Sponsor a School with Hooplatino—a campaign that weaves together community, sustainability, and opportunity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junita’s Hooplatino classes—Zumba, Pilates, Tai Chi, and more—light up community halls across Bidford-on-Avon, Alcester, Redditch, Bromsgrove, and Droitwich. Her sessions, tailored for older adults and those with mobility challenges, are more than fitness; they’re a celebration of movement, confidence, and connection. Now, Junita is bringing that same energy to primary schools, partnering with Hayley Sheldon, co-founder of JVR Virtual Receptionist, to tackle a pressing issue: many schools lack the funds for enriching activities like dance and hula hoop classes.

“Kids deserve to move, to laugh, to feel unstoppable,” says Hayley. “But schools are stretched thin. We thought, why not rally local businesses to make this happen—and show what’s possible when we work together?”

A campaign with heart and purpose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley & Junita Working on there new ideas together

Sponsor a school with Hooplatino invites small businesses to fund Zumba and hula hoop classes for children across Warwickshire and the West Midlands, from Droitwich to Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon to Solihull. JVR’s team, including Jessica and Joe, built a sleek, user-friendly website to make sponsoring a school as simple as a few clicks.

How it works:

Choose a School : Pick a local primary school to support.

: Pick a local primary school to support. Fund a Class : Sponsor fun, tailored Zumba or hula hoop sessions.

: Sponsor fun, tailored Zumba or hula hoop sessions. Spark Joy: Watch kids grow stronger, bolder, and happier.

This isn’t just about exercise. It’s about planting seeds of confidence and creativity in young minds, while giving businesses a chance to shine as community leaders.

Why this matters for small businesses

Small business owners know the grind—long hours, tight budgets, and the constant juggle of priorities. JVR Virtual Receptionist exists to lighten that load. Its AI-powered virtual receptionists handle calls, book appointments, and manage enquiries, freeing owners to focus on what they love. But JVR’s mission goes deeper: it’s about building a world where small businesses don’t just survive—they thrive, sustainably.

By replacing on-site receptionists, JVR slashes office energy use—lighting, heating, computers—saving an estimated 270 kg of CO2 per client each year. That’s like taking a car off the road for months. “We’re not just tech,” says Jessica, JVR’s Client Success Manager. “We’re a partner for small businesses and the planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsoring a school through Hooplatino offers businesses a way to give back while growing their impact:

Stand Out : Be recognised as a supporter of children’s health and local schools.

: Be recognised as a supporter of children’s health and local schools. Gain Visibility : Get featured on Hooplatino’s blog and social media.

: Get featured on Hooplatino’s blog and social media. Build Bonds : Connect with families, schools, and other businesses.

: Connect with families, schools, and other businesses. Try JVR: Sponsors receive access to JVR’s AI services, a game-changer for streamlining operations.

A Call to Rethink What’s Possible

What if supporting a child’s smile could also mean supporting a greener planet? What if helping a small business grow could ripple out to transform a community? JVR and Hooplatino are asking these questions—and inviting others to join the answer.

“We’re passionate about small businesses because we know their power,” says Hayley. “They’re the heartbeat of our towns. By pairing our AI with Junita’s vision, we’re showing how innovation can fuel both profit and purpose.”

Get involved

To sponsor a school or learn more visit the Hooplatino website.

About JVR Virtual Receptionist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Alcester, JVR Virtual Receptionist delivers AI-powered solutions that cut costs and carbon for small businesses. By automating reception tasks, JVR saves ~270 kg of CO2 per client annually, aligning with the UK’s net-zero goals while fuelling SME growth.

About Hooplatino

Junita, the vibrant force behind Hooplatino, is a well-known fitness instructor delivering inclusive, community-focused classes across Bidford-on-Avon, Alcester, Redditch, Bromsgrove, and Droitwich. Her weekly sessions — including Zumba, Zumba Gold, Pilates, Tai Chi, Strength & Balance, and Arthritis Rehabilitation — are specially designed to support older adults and those with mobility challenges. Her classes are fun, welcoming, and focus on improving physical health, confidence, and overall wellbeing.