Kathryn Alice Art named finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Kathryn Olley with her art work

Kathryn Alice Art has been named a finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, shortlisted in the Early Stage Stand Out category. Described as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” the awards celebrate the most inspiring and impactful business stories across the UK.

This year’s shortlist includes over 800 entrepreneurs representing every nation and region of the UK, recognised for their innovation, resilience, and growth.

Past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch, and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their journey by the awards.

This year’s finalists:

Kathryn with her artwork “Prestonia’” in Aven restaurant in Preston

Employ over 25,000 people across the UK

Expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs in the next year

Generate a combined turnover of £2.25 billion

Represent an average business age of six years

Kathryn Olley, founder of Kathryn Alice Art, said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It’s a huge honour to be recognised alongside such incredible entrepreneurs from across the UK.

Founded just less than a year ago, Kathryn Alice Art blends fine art, illustration and graphic design to create immersive, story-rich works inspired by real people, places, and shared experiences. Kathryn’s unique style described as contemporary narrative illustration involves a process of painting, digital composition, and hand embellishment using watercolour, fine liner, glitter, and glow-in-the-dark detailing. The result is richly layered artwork filled with emotion, movement, and meaning.

Kathryn Olley winner of Lancashire Artist Of the Year

Her journey began in response to burnout. A turning point came when a GP asked, “What did you love doing as a child?” Her answer ‘Art’ sparked a creative rebirth that grew from her living room into a fast-rising art practice, now gaining national recognition.

Kathryn was named Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, and in 2025 was also shortlisted for the Enterprise Vision Awards (Creative Industry category) the UK’s largest celebration of women in business. Her work has been exhibited at the Grundy Art Gallery and featured on BBC News Online, BBC Radio 2 with Sara Cox, and in regional publications such as the Blackpool Gazette, Lancashire Telegraph, and Lytham St Annes Express. She has received recognition and engagement from a wide range of public figures including celebrities, leading journalists, MPs, industry executives, and even the Archbishop of Blackburn reflecting the broad appeal and cultural reach of her work.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are proudly supported by Allica Bank, a champion of established SMEs across the UK.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica said: “At Allica, we’re consistently inspired by the energy and strength of UK SMEs. This year’s finalists – from early-stage start-ups to established and family businesses – represent a vital force in the British economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and making a real difference in their communities.”

Kathryn Alice Olley announced as finalist in Early Stand Out category in GBEA

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever.”

Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday, November 17th 2025, held at London’s Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards is made possible thanks to national and regional sponsors including Allica Bank, ADHD 360, Airwallex, Caudwell Children, Channel Funnels, de Novo Solutions, EliteBusinessLive, FundOnion, Great Influence, Join Talent, Mettryx, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, UBS Wealth Management, and Vestd.

For more information about Kathryn Alice Art, visit @kathrynaliceart

kathrynaliceart.myshopify.com

To learn more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.