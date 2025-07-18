Kent berry grower celebrates record year with Aldi

A family-owned fruit farm in Kent is celebrating its most successful year yet in partnership with Aldi.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the great weather in recent months, WB Chambers has grown bigger berries than ever, contributing to a 34% increase in British berry sales at Aldi compared with 2024.

Founded in 1952, WB Chambers is a third-generation grower based near Maidstone, with farms spanning from Maidstone to Canterbury to Dartford. The business has been supplying British berries to Aldi for over 10 years and in 2024, delivered nearly 44 million punnets - its largest volume to stores nationwide to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WB Chambers supplies a wide range of quality fruit to the UK’s fourth largest supermarket such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, plums and cherries.

WB Chambers

The strength of the partnership has enabled WB Chambers to reinvest around £20 million into the business in advanced farming technology, improved water management, and natural crop protection methods.

James Miller, Commercial Director at WB Chambers, said: “Collaborating with Aldi has helped us to keep moving forward, from expanding our farms to introducing new, more sustainable ways of working. Seeing more shoppers enjoy British berries is a real testament to the work put in across our farms.

“The scale of what we’re doing now is a real step change for our business. Our team takes huge pride in what we grow, and the progress we’ve made in recent years has been remarkable. We’re proud to play a part in helping British farming continue to thrive in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with WB Chambers. The team’s commitment to quality and investment in sustainable British farming plays a huge role in helping us deliver fresh, great-value berries and this year’s crop has been especially impressive, really showcasing the best of British fruit.”