Kent course provider receives triple finalist shortlist for its home-educated learners in the National NCFE Aspiration Awards 2025

Art and Design student, Libby Smith proudly displays her course sketchbook.

A home education learning provider, founded by Aylesham-based educator Deborah Hayward, receives three finalist nominations in the prestigious NCFE Aspiration Awards. Established specifically for home-educated learners, Kent-based Aced Qualifications, who class themselves as a ‘small online learning provider with a big heart’, is celebrating national recognition after three of its students were named finalists in the annual awards for learners across the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 NCFE Aspiration Awards have brought national attention to what Aced Qualifications has long championed: that home-educated and EOTAS learners can thrive when given the flexibility, compassion and the positive encouragement they deserve. Out of hundreds of nominations submitted by schools, colleges and providers across the country, three Aced learners have been selected as finalists- two in the prestigious Learner of the Year category, and one in Against All Odds.

“This is a huge moment for our learners, and a real celebration of the power of alternative education,” said Deborah Hayward, founder and Head of Centre of the online provider. “It’s wonderful to see home-educated and EOTAS learners being recognised at such a high level. These awards don’t just celebrate success, they shine a light on young people that are often overlooked in mainstream settings. With only around ten finalists chosen per category, we are incredibly proud to see three of our students recognised at a national level.” Winners will be announced in late June, but every finalist will receive a certificate from NCFE, with winners and highly commended entries receiving prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aced Qualifications provides nationally accredited, exam-free creative qualifications, offering portfolio-assessed courses in Art & Design, Photography, Sport, and Graphic Design. Tailored specifically for those outside traditional school systems, Aced’s flexible programmes are designed to nurture confidence, creativity and learner wellbeing.

Photographer learner, Luca Trevena proudly shows off his work, where he is now featured within Aced Qualifications' course guidebooks.

One of this year’s Learner of the Year finalists is Luca Trevena. After experiencing severe bullying and struggling at school, Luca left mainstream education in Year 8. “Things got so bad he spent most lunch times in a toilet cubicle alone and struggled with the work and felt so overwhelmed,” his mother Samantha Trevena shared. “Luca’s mental health deteriorated, and he became so withdrawn and stressed.”

Now diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, anxiety, and a moderate learning disability, Luca has found new confidence and purpose through his love of dance and photography. Training over 20 hours a week, he has achieved an RAD Advanced Foundation Exam in ballet, holds multiple scholarships, and has earned scholarships to prestigious programmes with Rambert School and Central School of Ballet. Alongside this, he has flourished creatively with his online photography course. “Luca's photography has been an outlet for his creativity and he loves to push and immerse himself in every module,” said Samantha. “He is so pleased to be working on something he enjoys so much and can see positive reward after many years of feeling that he can't keep up with his peers academically.”

Reflecting on the achievements of all the nominated Aced learners, Samantha added: “Well done to all the students — having so many nominations from Aced shows what a hugely talented group you all are! You have shined a light on the talents of home educated/EOTAS students and how brilliant you all are!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also shortlisted for Learner of the Year is Madison Jenkins, a young artist whose creativity, empathy and quiet determination have led her to make a national impact. Her parents, Scott and Amy Jenkins, wrote: “Maddie has been incredibly passionate about art since she could pick up a pencil. We affectionately called her our little Miss Maker as she experimented with different art forms throughout her childhood. Maddie was always quiet and reserved, often explaining that art was her voice.”

TikTok artist, Maddie Jenkins selling her art work at Art and Craft Fairs.

Maddie, who was diagnosed with autism in 2020 and lives with scoliosis, has used creativity not only to express herself, but to uplift others. She has raised hundreds of pounds for charities including Sepsis UK, Noah’s Ark, and the Valindre Cancer Centre, where her grandmother received treatment.

During the pandemic, Maddie began sharing her artwork on TikTok under the username @nutty_squirrel, gaining over 1.4 million followers and reaching up to 25 million views on individual videos. Despite her modest attitude to her amazing ability, her family recently shared her “secret identity” with friends and relatives, highlighting her talent and impact. “Maddie enrolled in the Level 2 Certificate in Art & Design course, where she thrived in an online learning environment,” wrote her parents, Scott and Amy Jenkins. Having completed her NCFE qualification, Maddie was accepted onto a Level 3 college course, skipping Level 2, thanks to the strength of her portfolio and talent. “Her current tutor has confidently stated that Maddie is on track to earn a distinction grade by the end of the term,” they said.

Finalist for the Against All Odds award, Libby Smith has shown quiet strength and resilience throughout a challenging year. As her older brother underwent multiple surgeries and rehabilitation for a degenerative hip condition, Libby stepped up in ways beyond her years. “She has been the one to lift his spirits, push his wheelchair or help him when his walking gets tricky, do his physio with him or just sit with him,” said her mother, Lisa. “The NCFE in art has been a real comfort for her… the creative arts have such a power to lift and heal and this has been the case for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studying independently, over the last year completing her 100% portfolio assessed alternative to GCSE has not only been her joy but also very therapeutic for her. “Doing her art studies has allowed her to lose herself in her work and find real joy, without the pressure at all that would come were she doing a GCSE,” Lisa added. “Choosing the NCFE has been such a positive for Libby and she enjoys every minute of the course.”

Kent Course provider, Aced Qualifications receives triple finalist shortlist for its Home-Educated Learners in the National NCFE Aspiration Awards 2025.

Aced Qualifications offer accredited, flexible and online qualifications. As an approved NCFE Centre, Aced aims to provide opportunities for learners to gain confidence, be proud and to celebrate all achievements. For more information, visit: www.acedqualifications.co.uk or Facebook: facebook.com/acedqualifications