Kent film fans treated to appearances from Danny Dyer and Nick Love at Marching Power screening

Danny Dyer and Nick Love attended special screening of marching powder at Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film fans were in for an exclusive treat at Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater, as Danny Dyer and director Nick Love made a special appearance at the screening of their latest film, Marching Powder.

Reuniting the creative duo behind some of Britain’s most iconic gritty dramas, Marching Powder is a darkly comedic and action-packed spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film follows Jack - played by Danny Dyer - an aging football hooligan struggling to stay relevant amid his chaotic lifestyle of adrenaline-fuelled antics while also trying to juggle his troubled home life.

Danny and Nick took to the stage to introduce two opening night screenings

On Friday, Danny and Nick took to the stage to introduce two opening night screenings of their hard-hitting crime thriller, offering fans a unique insight into the film before the action unfolded on the big screen.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We were delighted to host Danny and Nick for this special event at Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater.

“Their collaborations have delivered some of the most memorable UK-produced films, and we knew audiences would love hearing them share insights into Marching Powder before experiencing it on our big screens.”

For more information and to book tickets to see Marching Powder, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/marching-powder.