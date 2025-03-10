In celebration of World Book Day, local housebuilder Redrow South East is bringing the joy of reading to local communities across Kent by launching pop-up libraries at two of their Kent developments.

The pop-up libraries, located at Monchelsea Park in Maidstone and Oakleigh Fields in Rochester, will be stocked with books for all ages, allowing children to pick up or swap books for free.

Held annually on March 6, World Book Day is a celebration of books and reading, inspiring young readers to discover the magic of literature.

The community is encouraged to visit the developments, where they can spot the pop-up libraries and take part in this exciting initiative. It’s a fun and interactive way for children to engage with books, promote reading, and share their favourite stories with others.

In addition to the pop-up libraries, Redrow South East is proudly supporting the Come Read with Owl’s Community Book Pledge, a fundraiser aimed at raising money for children’s hospitals and primary schools across Kent. Redrow is donating £300 to this cause, with the funds specifically benefitting Milton Court Academy school in Sittingbourne. The donation will help provide a range of new books for children of various ages, further encouraging reading and learning in the local community.

“At Redrow, we are excited to celebrate World Book Day and make a meaningful contribution to the local community,” said Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East.

“We recognise that not every child has the privilege of owning a book, which can greatly affect their literacy and love of reading. With our pop-up libraries and donation to Come Read with Owl, we hope to inspire children to embrace the joy of reading.”

Kylie McGarvey, Founder of Come Read with Owl, expressed her gratitude for Redrow’s support: "We are absolutely delighted to have Redrow South East on board with our Come Read with Owl initiative. Their generous donation and support for World Book Day will directly impact children in Kent, helping to provide much-needed books for schools and hospitals. This partnership will help us bring the joy of reading to even more children in our community, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their contribution."

Redrow’s Monchelsea Park in Maidstone features a selection of Heritage Collection and Heritage Lifestyle homes, with 3 and 4 bedroom properties starting from £556,000. Oakleigh Fields in Rochester offers 3 and 4 bedroom homes, with prices from £590,000. Both developments feature energy efficient living amidst plentiful amenities, a perfect blend of tranquil countryside living and superb transport connections.

