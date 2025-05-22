Kent school praised by Ofsted after inspection

A special school in Chatham has been praised by Ofsted for its strong child-centred approach to supporting pupils, developing plans which help each individual to thrive every day.

Inspire Academy, in Churchill Avenue, was confirmed as Good following the inspection, which was carried out to confirm the effectiveness of the school’s safeguarding processes.

The school has 95 pupils, aged 11 to 16, who have an EHCP (Educational, Health and Care Plan) in place, with SEMH (Social, Emotional and Mental Health) as their primary need.

Inspectors commended the school, its staff and pupils in a number of areas, and said that the school “knows its pupils well and has oversight of their attendance, achievement and behaviour”.

Lauren O'Regan, Associate Senior Leader for the Quality of Education and Lead Practitioner for English at Inspire Academy, with some of the pupils at the school.

The report also confirmed that the arrangements for safeguarding are effective and that the school has “a culture of sharing information” to address issues, with pupil behaviour good and the need for suspensions “noticeably” reduced, with the report adding: “Staff share concerns and daily events. They plan how to support individual pupils the following day. As a result, no time is wasted getting pupils off to a good start each morning.”

Inspectors noted that many pupils had poor attendance at their previous school, and praised Inspire Academy, part of Parallel Learning Trust but due to transfer to Rivermead Inclusive Trust later this year, for providing staff training which has had a significant positive impact on attendance.

Inspectors also recognised the positive relationships that staff build with pupils, with the report stating: “There are calm and warm relationships between staff and pupils. Pupils trust staff and turn to them when they are feeling less confident or need support. Staff regularly build pupils’ confidence through words of encouragement.”

Pupils are described as being polite, courteous and proud of their achievements, and that they also feel safe in school, while leaders are said to be “tenacious in getting the right help from a range of services when needed.”

Martyn O’Donnell, Headteacher at Inspire Academy, said: “We are really proud of the many positive comments in the report. At the heart of our school is a drive to provide the best possible opportunities and education for each pupil, while celebrating difference.

“Our passionate staff work tirelessly to deliver a tailored curriculum which helps pupils progress academically while also developing social, emotional and life skills.

“The report also recognises our dedication to continuous improvement, with inspectors highlighting the various training, strategies and systems we have implemented as we strive to provide our pupils with the best possible education and care.”

Angela Barry OBE, Chief Executive of Parallel Learning Trust, said:“I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised what a good school Inspire Academy continues to be. Martyn and his team give their best every day and are committed to providing the very best education and care for their pupils. They deserve huge credit for this excellent report.”