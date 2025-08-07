Kent site managers named as best in the country for quality at homebuilding Oscars

Three Redrow South East site managers from Kent and East Sussex have each won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building. Elliot Munns from the Hamlet Park development in Rainham, Ben Skinley from the Oakleigh Fields development in Cliffe Woods and Prageeth Hchandra from the Paddock Green development in East Hoathly have each been awarded a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Munns from the Hamlet Park development in Rainham, Ben Skinley from the Oakleigh Fields development in Cliffe Woods and Prageeth Hchandra from the Paddock Green development in East Hoathly have each been awarded a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Now in its 45th year the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total 115 site managers from Barratt Redrow, which Redrow South East is part of, won Pride in the Job Quality Awards, which is more than any other homebuilder. This is the 21st year in a row that site managers from the housebuilder have won more of these awards than anyone else.

Prageeth Hchandra, Site Manager at Redrow South East’s Paddock Green and Elliot Munns, Site Manager at Redrow South East’s Hamlet Park

This achievement underlines just how important building high quality sustainable homes is for the premium housebuilder.

Andy De’Ath, Construction Director from Redrow South East, said: “These awards celebrate the skill, dedication, and attention to detail it takes to be an outstanding site manager, and they reflect our long-term commitment to quality and customer care. While every one of our homes is built to the highest standard, this recognition is a proud moment for the teams involved. We’re honoured to have received more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row.”

Elliot Munns, Site Manager at Hamlet Park, said: “We come to site every day striving to deliver high quality craftsmanship, teamwork and customer service. I’m incredibly proud to have the customer and build experience at Hamlet Park recognised as one of the best in the country with this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Skinley, Site Manager at Oakleigh Fields, said: "Winning this award is a fantastic honour. It’s great to see the high standards we set ourselves being recognised nationally, and I hope our customers at Oakleigh Fields feel reassured they are buying a premium, quality home, delivered by one of the best teams in the industry."

Prageeth Hchandra, Site Manager at Paddock Green, commented: "It’s a real privilege to be among the top site managers in the country. I’m grateful to my team and proud of what we’ve achieved together, as this award is certainly a joint effort for all of us at Paddock Green."

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of c8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as 5 star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated 5 star for 16 years in a row.