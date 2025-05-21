Kent welcomes Ruth Herbert and the Big Trek 4 Palestine

Ruth and friends leaving London

Ruth Herbert left London on day 19 of her 4000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ will take 6 months as she walks through 11 countries, finishing in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza. Over the next few days she will complete the last leg of the UK stage of her journey as she walks to the coast reaching Dover on Friday.

In the past 19 days, she has crossed the country in beautiful sunshine, passing through the counties of Lancashire, Greater Manchester Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire before reaching London on Sunday. In Trafalgar Square she was welcomed by members of Greenwich PSC and women from her home town of Arnside who accompanied her to Cutty Sark Park where a crowd of local supporters gathered to greet her, waving flags and banners. From there she walked 23 m miles to Gravesend stopping for refreshments and rest at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, the largest in Europe and also one of the largest outside India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving home in South Cumbria on May 2nd Ruth has covered more than 300 miles walking approximately 20 miles each day often in the company of local people inspired and excited by this epic adventure. People who have met Ruth so far have been amazed and moved by the challenge she has set herself.

Ruth Herbert before setting off on her epic trek

Dr Bushera Choudry who walked with Ruth on Saturday said “Walking thousands of miles for Palestine, she carries with her the voices of the unheard and the hope for justice. Her courage inspires us all to take meaningful steps- however large or small toward peace and human dignity “

Amir Afzal commented “ ..so wonderful to see a young woman dedicated to justice and raising awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people “

Everyone is invited to join the adventure; to greet her as she passes by or to walk some of the way with her, company and conversation help the miles fly by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving Gravesend this morning May 21st she will arrive in Sittingbourne on Wednesday evening before setting off again. Ruth will meet friends and supporters at the library on Central Avenue at 9am on Thursday morning May 22nd and the next stop will be Canterbury where she will arrive at the cathedral on Thursday afternoon.

Everyone is invited to join the adventure; to greet her as she passes, or to walk some of the way with her; company and conversation help the miles fly by.

Ruth said “ the first 2 weeks of the Big Trek 4 Palestine have been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. It’s been so positive, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Let’s make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To follow Ruth’s progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine

MAP Medical Aid for Palestinians is a British charity that offers medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon, and advocates for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.