Kent's very own KPOP export

Etie Vamplew is an assuming 21-year-old from Kent, but she’s quickly becoming TikTok’s biggest British export in Asia.

With a growing global fanbase—80% of her over 100K followers hailing from Asia—Etie has carved a unique niche as a cultural bridge, blending her love for Asian pop culture with her British charm.

Guided by industry veteran Paul Duddridge, who once managed comedy giants like Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon, Etie’s rise is no accident—it’s a blend of talent, strategy, and cultural curiosity.

Etie’s last name, Vamplew, hints at French heritage, but she considers herself a citizen of Europe, with a deep affinity for Asian culture. Growing up, she was immersed in Chinese culture and studied Chinese in school, sparking a lifelong passion for CPOP, KPOP, and JPOP.

“I’ve always been drawn to Asian culture,” she says. “TikTok amplified that connection, letting me share my love for these genres while learning from my audience.” Her expertise in Asian pop music—particularly KPOP bands like Seventeen, Red Velvet, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, and ENHYPEN—has made her a go-to curator and commentator. She describes JPOP as “upbeat and polished,” KPOP as “international and glossy,” and CPOP as “cool but less familiar to me.”

Etie’s ability to sing Japanese songs and speak conversational Korean has endeared her to fans, who see her as “a foreigner with intrigue” who respects and celebrates their culture.

Etie’s TikTok success began in 2023, fuelled by her authentic engagement with Asian pop culture. She credits the platform’s algorithm for spotlighting her on the ‘For You’ page, but her curated content—featuring Chinese, Korean, and Japanese songs—keeps fans hooked.

“TikTok pushed me as a foreigner with Chinese interests,” she says, noting how her content thrives on China’s version of the app despite internet restrictions. Even the short-lived U.S. TikTok ban worked in her favor, as Asian platforms doubled down on promoting her. Etie’s videos, often blending music, dance, and cultural commentary, are a form of “double-screen escapism” for fans.

Etie’s ultimate goal is to become the first British KPOP star, with acting, music, and writing as her core passions. “I love history and culture—you can learn so much from what you enjoy,” she says. Beyond curating songs like an “international DJ,” she’s honing her Korean and Spanish language skills and experimenting with content trends.

Her sunny optimism shines through in her work, whether she’s performing at the Edinburgh Fringe or creating comedy and romance-inspired videos. “If I can make someone smile on a bad day, that’s everything,” she says.

