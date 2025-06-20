Kevin Sinfield adds Southampton leg to his speaking tour

The renowned rugby legend and fundraising superstar comes to the Central Hall for one night only in May 2026.

Kevin Sinfield CBE has added the Central Hall, Southampton to his 'Extra Mile' speaking tour on May 14th, 2026.

Following sold-out events across the north of England, Sinfield is bringing the "Extra Mile" tour to the south coast, bringing a powerful evening of inspiration, motivation and personal stories.

The multi award-winning player, who won 26 caps for England and 14 for Great Britain, will be talking about his career and about his incredible fundraising activity for ex-team mate Rob Burrow.

An evening with Kevin Sinfieldplaceholder image
An evening with Kevin Sinfield

About Kevin Sinfield

A five-time Super League champion and multiple Golden Boot winner, Kevin received an MBE in 2014 for services to rugby. In 2021, this was raised to an OBE for services to rugby and charity, before being granted the honour of a CBE in 2024.

His transformation from elite athlete to MND fundraiser has seen some remarkable feats, raising over £11 million for Motor Neurone Disease charities.

What to expect on the night

Show times:

18:00 - VIP reception

18:50 - Gold Photographs begin

19:30 - Welcome Kevin Sinfield CBE on stage

21:00 - Interval

21:20 - Live Q&A with Kevin

22:30 - Show Finish

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, please visit https://podiumspeakers.co.uk/kevin-sinfield-tour/

