Kevin Sinfield adds Southampton leg to his speaking tour
Kevin Sinfield CBE has added the Central Hall, Southampton to his 'Extra Mile' speaking tour on May 14th, 2026.
Following sold-out events across the north of England, Sinfield is bringing the "Extra Mile" tour to the south coast, bringing a powerful evening of inspiration, motivation and personal stories.
The multi award-winning player, who won 26 caps for England and 14 for Great Britain, will be talking about his career and about his incredible fundraising activity for ex-team mate Rob Burrow.
About Kevin Sinfield
A five-time Super League champion and multiple Golden Boot winner, Kevin received an MBE in 2014 for services to rugby. In 2021, this was raised to an OBE for services to rugby and charity, before being granted the honour of a CBE in 2024.
His transformation from elite athlete to MND fundraiser has seen some remarkable feats, raising over £11 million for Motor Neurone Disease charities.
What to expect on the night
Show times:
18:00 - VIP reception
18:50 - Gold Photographs begin
19:30 - Welcome Kevin Sinfield CBE on stage
21:00 - Interval
21:20 - Live Q&A with Kevin
22:30 - Show Finish
For more information about the event and to buy tickets, please visit https://podiumspeakers.co.uk/kevin-sinfield-tour/