Kezia is flying to raise money for MS charity

Kezia K

Now, in her forties, she's living proof that they were wrong and preparing to jump out of a plane to raise money for the MS charity that helped her rebuild her life.

At 25, Kezia Kecibas collapsed without warning, and the diagnosis that followed was devastating: Multiple Sclerosis. Doctors told her she would likely be in a wheelchair by the time she turned 40.

On Sunday 10 August, Kezia will complete a tandem skydive to raise funds for the Leicestershire MS Therapy Centre, the place she says gave her hope when everything else had fallen away. It’s a moment she once believed she would never reach.

For more than a decade, Kezia kept her diagnosis private. She managed her condition in silence, raising her children and running her business while quietly dealing with the pain, fatigue, and fear behind closed doors.

Keiza Kecibas

By her late thirties, she was walking with two sticks, her energy drained, and her options gone. With no further treatment available on the NHS, she crowdfunded £38,000 and travelled to Moscow in 2019 for a stem cell transplant. The treatment was intense, but it gave her a second chance.

Today, she is using that second chance to give back. The Leicestershire MS Therapy Centre receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to provide oxygen therapy, emotional support, and a vital sense of community to people living with MS across the region.

“My condition was getting worse and I had nowhere left to turn. The centre gave me strength and support at a time when I felt completely alone. This skydive is a thank you — and a statement that life with MS doesn’t have to mean giving up.”

Kezia’s JustGiving fundraiser has already exceeded 120 percent of its original goal, but she is not stopping there.

On Saturday 31 August, she will host a large community fundraiser featuring live music, a ukulele orchestra, dance troupes, poetry, kids’ crafts, a fire engine, tombolas, raffles, and more. Major supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, and Morrisons are backing the event, and Samworth Brothers have donated the food for the charity BBQ.

Kezia continues to manage her condition day by day, using a stick, scooter, or wheelchair when needed. She credits the centre’s weekly oxygen therapy sessions with helping her maintain both independence and quality of life.

“I used to fear getting older. Now I celebrate every birthday. I’ve danced under a blue whale, parasailed with friends, and said yes to every adventure. I’m not just surviving. I’m living.”

Her story has already touched thousands. Now, with her feet off the ground and her eyes on the sky, she hopes to raise awareness, build support, and show others that there is always hope — even after a diagnosis.