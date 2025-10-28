Kidderminster footballers share goal after teammate diagnosed with MND

Areley Ladies Football Club are showing their support for Stacy Whittle, centre, who has been diagnosed with MND.

FOOTBALLERS from Areley Kings Ladies Football Club in Kidderminster have come together to show support for their teammate after she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) aged just 37.

Stacy Whittle, a mum of two from Worcester, was diagnosed with the disease in September having started to experience symptoms a year ago. She can no longer walk and uses oxygen through the night to help her breathe.

Now, her friends and teammates have decided to do everything they can to support Stacy, and other people affected by MND, by vowing to walk, cycle, run and swim 2,000 miles in October to help raise awareness and vital funds for the MND Association.

Stacy’s teammate, Kat Webster said: “We know there is nothing we can do to change things, but we wanted Stacy to know that we are all with her. We wanted to do something positive, not only to raise awareness, but also to raise money for the MND Association which is supporting her and her family.

“The idea is that we cover 2,000 miles during October, with the aim of raising £2,000. We’ve already clocked up 1,300 miles and with just over a couple of days left we’re getting close to our target.

“We’ve been shocked at just how much MND has taken from Stacy already. This time last year she was playing football with us. She started experiencing some back pain, but it took a long time for her to be diagnosed, that only came in September. It has been a huge shock, but we really wanted her to see the camaraderie and how we will always be there for her.”

MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects 5,000 people in the UK at any one time. Six people are diagnosed every day.

MND affects the brain and spinal cord leaving people unable to speak, eat or even breathe. There are no treatments, or a cure.

The MND Association is the largest MND charity in the UK, supporting people with MND, their families and carers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It also leads the global fight against MND by funding ground-breaking research.

The MND Association’s Emma Butler, who is supporting the team with their fundraising said: “We were saddened to hear that Stacy, a much-loved player at Areley Kings Ladies had been diagnosed with MND and are thoughts are very much with her and her family at this time.

“What her friends and teammates are doing is just incredible and really demonstrates the strength of their team and their friendships.

“The money raised from this month-long challenge will do a huge amount to support people who are living with MND, while also helping us to fund more research into this cruel disease. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”

To learn more about the challenge, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kat-webster-2?utm_campaign=lc_frp_share_transaction_fundraiser_page_donation_received_-_nth_donation&utm_content=f733047d-22e

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org