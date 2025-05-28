KidsFest at CarFest 2025 delivers the ultimate playground of fun, creativity and adventure

CarFest 2025 is bringing the joy back to childhood with an action-packed, multi-zoned wonderland of thrills, imagination, and family fun.

Returning this summer, KidsFest at CarFest presented by bp pulse is set to be the most exciting chapter yet, taking over Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire from 22nd – 24th August 2025. Bursting with hands-on activities, high-energy experiences, and endless opportunities for kids of all ages to explore, build, bounce, drive, and create unforgettable memories, this year’s KidsFest promises non-stop fun across six immersive zones. With big energy and even bigger smiles, it’s the ultimate summer destination for fun-loving families.

Pudsey’s Spot – The Heart of the Action

At the centre of KidsFest, Pudsey’s Spot brings the whole family together for an unmissable mix of music, dancing, games, and on-stage entertainment. Expect headline appearances from CBBC and CBeebies stars, interactive performances, and plenty of opportunities for little ones to sing, laugh, and be part of the show. It’s the perfect place to relax and soak up the festival atmosphere while the kids are front and centre.

Carfest 2025

The Champions Ground – Team Spirit and Big Play Energy

Whether it’s football, tag rugby, volleyball or frisbee, The Champions Ground is where kids and teens can try out a wide range of team sports in a relaxed, friendly setting. Led by expert coaches and volunteers, it's all about giving it a go, making new friends, and having a blast – no pressure, just pure fun.

The Curiosity Factory – Big Ideas for Inquisitive Minds

Over at The Curiosity Factory, science, technology and the natural world combine in hands-on, mind-blowing ways. From launching rockets and creating electric circuits to exploring space in VR, this interactive hub is designed to get kids thinking, experimenting and discovering the world around them in exciting new ways.

Kidsfest at Carfest 2025

The Imagination Station – Where Creativity Comes to Life

This colourful zone is perfect for crafty kids and curious thinkers. At ArtLab, little creators can build cardboard cars, paint vinyl records, and tie-dye tote bags using recycled, eco-friendly materials. Little Learners brings award-winning messy play for babies and toddlers, encouraging mark-making and sensory exploration. At Pop Up Play Village, kids can make slime, paint pebbles or design their very own fairy wands and ceramic money boxes, while Tinker Town gives young builders the chance to use real tools and timber to construct amazing dens, towers and structures in a safe and supported environment.

The Play Patch and Pitstop Playground – High Energy, High Fun

In The Play Patch, kids can bounce to their heart’s content on giant inflatables and bouncy castles, while lively entertainers keep spirits high with interactive games and performances throughout the day. Right next door, The Pitstop Playground puts little drivers behind the wheel. Young Driver is back, offering 9–17-year-olds the chance to get behind the wheel of dual-controlled Suzuki Swifts, with expert instructors guiding the way. For kids aged 4–9, the fully electric Firefly Sport cars deliver a thrilling taste of motoring freedom in a fun, safe setting. Pre-booking is recommended, as these popular sessions fill up fast.

Wherever you go across KidsFest, there’s something to jump into, build, create or discover. Whether you’re scaling inflatable walls, designing tie-dye bags, learning road safety basics, or joining a game of tag rugby, KidsFest 2025 is all about excitement, self-expression, and feel-good family moments.

From toddlers enjoying Little Learners and Firefly cars, to kids diving into slime, sports or art, and teenagers heading to Club CarFest, the Wigwam Stage or their first-ever driving lesson – KidsFest truly offers something for everyone.

Beyond the dedicated zones of KidsFest, families can enjoy child-friendly experiences across the entire CarFest site. From fun foodie workshops at FoodFest to interactive demos, craft sessions and celebrity cook-alongs, there’s something for everyone to get involved in together, no matter their age or interests.

To top it all off, this year’s Main Stage will welcome global pop sensation Rita Ora as the Saturday night headliner, alongside a stellar lineup including Travis, Tom Walker, Madness, and Seasick Steve. With so much to see, do and experience, CarFest 2025 promises a weekend of non-stop entertainment for the whole family.

Ticket Information

Kids under 6 go free, and children’s day tickets start from just £21. With so much on offer, KidsFest is the ultimate family day out this summer.

Visit to find out more: www.carfest.org/kidsfest-at-carfest