Konica Minolta and SDS to showcase the latest in office print solutions at Sedgemoor Business Expo in Bridgewater

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd is supporting its partner SDS at the Sedgemoor Business Expo on June 13, at the Canalside Conference Centre, Bridgwater, Somerset.

Attendees will experience live demonstrations of print management, document processing, and business workflow solutions featuring the latest Konica Minolta multifunctional devices, which help businesses improve productivity, control costs and sustainability.

The Sedgemoor Business Expo offers local businesses and newcomers, including those linked to major developments like Hinkley Point, Gravity Smart Campus, and Jaguar Land Rover's gigafactory, a chance to explore SDS’s services and Konica Minolta’s products.

Nigel Gass, Sales Director at SDS, commented: “With significant infrastructure growth driven by major projects and the many support businesses they attract, the demand for efficient print and document processing solutions has never been greater. In partnership with Konica Minolta, we provide innovative solutions that streamline operations and positively enhance business performance.”

During the event, SDS will be showcasing Konica Minolta’s multifunctional print devices, along with software innovations including mobile device printing/scanning, print-on-demand booklet making, and the powerful PaperCut print management solution.

As Konica Minolta's only Elite Partner in the South West, SDS is well placed to deliver its market-leading solutions, with expert servicing and support carried out by the company's own manufacturer-trained engineers who are based locally at its facility in Edington just outside Bridgwater.

Nigel added: “We have built up an enviable reputation for providing a service that is unparalleled in our sector. We currently support many businesses throughout Sedgemoor and the wider Somerset area with all their copy, print, and scan requirements alongside implementing a print management solution to help them control volumes and eliminate wastage.”

Cameron Mitchell, Business Leader for Indirect Channel at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, also commented, "We share a commitment with SDS to empower businesses with high-performance print and document management solutions that enhance business efficiency and sustainability. The Sedgemoor Business Expo is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the value of intelligent print technology, and we look forward to engaging with local businesses and helping them optimise their print and document management solutions."

For more details on the Sedgemoor Business Expo visit: www. edgemoorchamber.co.uk/chambers-events/sedgemoor-business-expo-2025/