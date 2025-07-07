Lancashire site bosses named best in the country for quality

Two site managers overseeing the construction at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments in Lancashire have won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Alexander Evans (30) and Gary Atherton (51) have each won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

DWNW - MWjly24-692114 - Roman Greens site manager Alex Evans

For six years, Alexander has been working for Barratt Homes and this is the second NHBC award he has received. Living in Whalley, Ribble Valley, Alex is only a 30-minute drive from the Romans Green development under his stewardship and is very proud of his team.

Discussing the award, Alexander said: “To receive another Pride in the Job award as the site reaches its close is a massive testament to the hard work and consistency our team of staff and subcontractors have put in over the last three years.

“I’d like to thank Jordan Wood, Chris Chadwick, Phil Molyneux, Lee Eyre, as well as all our office staff and the brilliant team of subcontractors. Without everyone’s combined efforts, winning awards such as these is impossible and it’s a fantastic honour to be recognised for a second time.”

Gary Atherton has been with David Wilson Homes for 10 years, and he has been overseeing the Calder Rise development since October 2023. This is his fifth Pride in the Job Quality Award, and he’s also previously been recognised with the higher-ranked Seal of Excellence accolades.

DWNW - Pride in the Job award winner Gary Atherton

Gary said: “I didn’t expect it at all, but I’m thrilled. A lot has changed onsite over the past year, but everyone’s still maintained the high standards expected of us. This award shows the decent workmanship onsite to achieve consistency and continuity in the new homes being built.

“The whole team has been amazing this year, but I’d like to thank Danny McCarthy and Danielle Atherton, my assistant site managers, for their support in particular.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We’re so proud of Alexander and Gary for achieving prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Awards. It’s amazing news for both the teams at the developments and for our customers.

Alex Evans is proud of his Pride in the Job win

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.