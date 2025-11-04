Language learning brings Essex schools together for European celebration

Pupils from Essex schools celebrating European Day of Language

Pupils from three Essex primary schools came together to celebrate the European Day of Languages with a joint celebration of culture, creativity and collaboration.

Great Bentley Primary School welcomed pupils from Frinton-on-Sea and Elmstead Primary Schools, all part of Penrose Learning Trust, for an afternoon of language-themed activities. The event, now in its 24th year, encourages language learning and cultural awareness across Europe.

Children from Years 3 to 6 took part in games such as ‘Lotto!’, quizzes and creative workshops exploring countries from Spain to Turkey. They also created posters, flags and bunting to decorate the school, including hats displaying greetings from various languages.

Maximus, a pupil at Great Bentley Primary School, said:

Pupils wearing their hats with greetings in European languages

“The afternoon was great fun! I was proud of my Croatian greeting hat, and how many different European flags I could recognise in the quiz.”

Beyond their regular French lessons, the children were enthusiastic and embraced the chance to explore new languages and traditions.

Sarah Skillern, Headteacher of Great Bentley Primary School, said:

“It was an enriching and unique opportunity for all involved. Our pupils were excellent ambassadors for their schools, and we hope the success of this event leads to further collaboration in the future.”

Pupils with their bunting of European flags

Sarah Skinner, CEO of Penrose Learning Trust, added:

“The joining together of Great Bentley, Frinton and Elmstead Primary Schools during their European Day of Languages celebrations reflects the values of our Trust. Collaboration underpins excellence, and the joy created by sharing this day together inspires future learning.”