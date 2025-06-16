Last chance to apply: Redrow South East £8,000 community fund closing soon

Applications for Redrow South East’s Community Fund closing on 29th June

It’s your last chance to apply to premium housebuilder Redrow South East’s community fund, with applications closing soon, on Sunday 29th June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South East’s Community Fund helps groups, individuals and organisations with grants to benefit and improve their local areas. With up to £8,000 available to help support community initiatives across Kent and East Sussex, applicants must get their entries in as soon as possible.

The housebuilder, which is currently building energy efficient homes in popular locations throughout the region, wants to help those who need support with an array of projects, from new books for school children, to kits for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its second year, the fund has already supported several local initiatives, including the Valley Conservation Society in Maidstone, which used the donation for a local conservation project and Team Reid Reads, enabling the purchase of books for children in Kent.

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East, comments: “As the deadline to apply for our 2025 community fund approaches, we urge those looking to make a difference in Kent and East Sussex to apply as soon as possible.

“At Redrow, we are committed to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities. Last year, we were able to support more than 10 local community groups and organisations in enhancing the local area, and we’re so excited to be able to build on this commitment in 2025.”

The community fund will close at midnight on Sunday 29th June 2025, so please apply soon to avoid disappointment. To find out more about the £8,000 fund, and how to apply, please visit South East Community Fund | Redrow.

-ENDS-

NOTES TO EDITORS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, please contact Redrow’s press office at [email protected] or 020 7025 6684.

About Redrow

Redrow was established in 1974 and today is one of the most successful and acclaimed homebuilders in the country. For the year to 2 July 2023, the company built more than 5,400 new homes across England and Wales.

Over Redrow’s history, spanning 50 years, it has earned a unique reputation for delivering high quality, award-winning homes that are built in well-chosen locations with excellent place making.

Redrow’s purpose is to create a better way to live. It has a robust strategy in place to deliver on this aim, which is based on three core pillars: Building Responsibly, Thriving Communities and Valuing People.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redrow was included in the FT’s annual listings of both Europe’s Climate Leaders 2022 and Diversity Leaders 2023 for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions and leading in workplace diversity and inclusion, respectively. It was also included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, for demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Redrow became one of the first house builders to implement the New Homes Quality Board’s new code of practice, an independent not-for-profit organisation that has been set up to offer better protection and increased transparency for customers.

Redrow is part of Barratt Redrow, the UK’s leading housebuilder, making sustainable living a reality and building strong communities that people want to live in. Across our three differentiated brands – Barratt Homes, David Wilson, and Redrow – Barratt Redrow offers a range of high-quality and well-designed homes of all tenures.