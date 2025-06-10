Last chance to buy at one of Berkshire’s first eco home developments

Final Homes at Redrow's Orchids Court

House hunters across Berkshire will need to act quickly, with premium housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties today announcing there are only two homes left for sale at its popular Orchids Court development in Warfield.

Just over a year after construction began, Redrow Southern Counties Orchids Court development, on Crozier Lane, has provided hundreds of jobs for those in the local area and 34 high quality, energy efficient family homes for residents – but now only two houses remain.

The two homes, a four bedroom Shaftesbury house type and a four bedroom Harrogate house type, are available from £735,000. In addition, Redrow is also offering a Stamp Duty Contribution on both homes to help homeowners make the move.

Thanks to its status as one of the region’s first eco home developments, Orchids Court has been in high demand from buyers who want to reduce their environmental footprint and save on household bills.

Each of the 34 homes at Orchids Court is Eco Electric, meaning it is heated by an Air Source Heat Pump and comes with underfloor heating to the ground floor as standard. Not only are the homes more efficient than those with gas boilers, the system itself does not burn any fuel and therefore emits no carbon dioxide.

The development, located in a stunning, tree-lined Berkshire village is blessed with amenities both inside and out. Each of the remaining homes are part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which has proven popular with homebuyers looking for an Arts and Crafts-inspired traditional exterior with an interior that is fit for the future.

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, comments: “With our Orchids Court development nearly sold out, we’re confident that the remaining properties will be snapped up quickly. This location has been one of our most popular locations in the Berkshire area, and since we launched just over a year ago, we’ve seen families and downsizers alike choosing to make Orchids Court their new home.

We’d encourage anyone interested to get in touch as soon as possible to learn more about what life could be like at Orchids Court and take advantage of our Stamp Duty contribution.”

Orchids Court is one of the most well connected developments in the Southern Counties. Benefitting from a location that is both leafy and green, with one of Berkshire’s most vibrant and fastest developing towns on the doorstop.

With a good selection of schools and superb transport links, Orchids Court offers a very special kind of living. The development is little more than a 20-minute drive from Windsor Castle and Great Park. The M3 and M4 motorways are both just a short distance away, for onward journeys to Central London, Reading, Oxford, Winchester and Southampton. For those who prefer to travel by train, Bracknell railway station is a short journey by road and offers services to Wokingham, Reading and London Waterloo.

For more information, visit the Orchids Court website or call 01344 963544