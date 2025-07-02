Law practice celebrates quarter of a century with new clients and recruitment drive

Elen Roberts has joined the team at Mackenzie Jones

A leading law practice is celebrating 25 years with a recruitment drive and a surge in clients across multiple sectors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, based in Chester, St Asaph and Menai Bridge, has taken on three new faces including Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury (PI) lawyer, Elen Roberts.

Originally from Anglesey and now living in Rowton, Elen has spent more than two decades in the legal arena including high-profile work on The Thirlwall Inquiry, set up to examine events at the Countess of Chester Hospital and their implications following the trial, and subsequent convictions, of former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning mum-of-two – who joined colleagues Laura Corrigan, Andrew Foley Jones, Anna Mills Morgan and Sara Parry in running 100km in June for Sport Relief – attended the University of Glamorgan before “following her dream” to enter the law profession.

However, it was a personal incident which led to her dedicated and diligent pursuit of justice in catastrophic injury cases.

“My sister had a horrific car accident when I was completing my legal studies, so I moved home and helped her to rehabilitate and that had a big effect on the direction of my career,” said Elen, who has two daughters, Lily and Annie, with husband Barney.

“I trained in Wales and have also worked for leading law practices in Cheshire, Manchester and on the Wirral, but it is fantastic to return home to North Wales and join Mackenzie Jones, a company with a brilliant reputation, notably in this field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elen was part of the legal team which received the Outstanding Case of the Year Award at the Personal Injury Awards 2024 for Hadley v Przybylo, praised for providing clarity and certainty for both claimants and legal practitioners in personal injury cases involving catastrophic injuries.

"I'm thrilled to have joined such a well-respected and dynamic team, especially as the firm marks its 25th anniversary,” she added.

“It's an exciting time to come on board, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth and excellence in clinical negligence work.

“Having worked with a number of high-profile clients it is fantastic to join a team renowned for its handling of sensitive, complex clinical negligence cases - it’s the perfect fit for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now employing more than 30 staff, Mackenzie Jones holds prestigious accreditations including Lexcel, CQS, SIA and the Legal 500.

As the business experiences a rise in commercial contracts and areas including clinical negligence, director Anna Mills Morgan says their 25th year could be busiest yet.

“We’re delighted to welcome Elen to the team as she brings not only strong legal expertise but also a genuine passion for helping clients navigate complex and sensitive cases.

“Her appointment reflects our ongoing investment in talent and specialist knowledge as we respond to growing demand in this field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow director Richard Jones added: “As Mackenzie Jones Solicitors marks its 25th anniversary, it’s incredibly rewarding to see continued growth across our key practice areas, including commercial law, clinical negligence, and private client services.

“The rise in new instructions is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the reputation we’ve built over the last quarter-century. We’re proud of our team and excited about what the future holds as we continue to evolve and expand to meet the needs of our communities in North Wales, the North West and beyond.”