Leading the charge for women in bus engineering

Stagecoach South East, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, is celebrating the achievements of Liz Eades, Workshop Manager at its Dover depot, as part of International Women in Engineering Day 2025.

Liz made national headlines last year when she became the UK’s first-ever “Best Woman in Bus”, recognised at the Women in Bus and Coach Summit for her leadership, technical excellence and commitment to inclusion in the transport industry.

Having started her career at Stagecoach as a bus driver in 2011, Liz brought mechanical engineering experience from the Armed Forces and moved into engineering in 2015. She was promoted to Workshop Manager in 2021 and now leads a team known for its high standards and collaborative culture.

Liz Eades, Workshop Manager for Stagecoach South East, said:

Liz Eades (centre) receiving the ‘Best Woman in Bus’ award at the Women in Bus and Coach Summit. She is pictured with Libby Pritchard - Backhouse Jones, sponsors of the award (left) and Anne Marie Purcell - Chief Transformation Officer for Transport for Greater Manchester (right).

“There are still too few women in engineering, but that’s changing. I’ve been supported to grow my skills and confidence—and now I want to do the same for others.”

Liz is passionate about mentoring and building a more diverse workforce. Her story reflects a wider shift in the industry, with more women entering engineering and helping drive innovation and change.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director for Stagecoach South West, said:

“Liz is a fantastic leader and a brilliant role model. Her success shows what’s possible when we create an inclusive, supportive environment where people can thrive.”

International Women in Engineering Day highlights the vital contribution women make to engineering—and champions role models like Liz who are helping shape the future of public transport.

To find out more about Liz’s story and Stagecoach’s commitment to inclusion in engineering, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/news/south-east/2024/october/kent-engineer-is-uks-first-best-woman-in-bus