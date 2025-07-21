Leap of faith lands £6.5k to help feed the hungry

Fundraisers faced their fears to raise more than £6k for two Coventry charities by abseiling 90 ft down Coventry Cathedral at the weekend.

The 12 daring volunteers descended from the top of the Cathedral, all in aid of Feed The Hungry UK and Coventry Foodbank. They were among 100 abseilers taking part to support a variety of local charities.

And keen observers may have spotted some ‘unusual’ characters joining the descent on Saturday, including Foodbank founder Canon Gavin Kibble MBE who donned a zebra onesie!

A Canon of Coventry Cathedral, Gavin founded the Foodbank 15 years ago and, after merging the charity with Feed The Hungry UK in 2021, became CEO in 2025. Feed The Hungry UK is an international Christian humanitarian organisation committed to fighting hunger due to poverty, war, famine and natural disasters.

On Saturday Gavin was raising money in support of Ukrainian families affected by the conflict with Russia.

He said: “I hadn’t given much thought to how high Coventry Cathedral is until I climbed up to the roof yesterday to abseil down. Whilst the views were incredible, stepping out onto an unstable wooden ledge to start the descent was a heart stopping moment. The whole experience was quite exhilarating and, like everyone else abseiling, I felt justifiably proud of completing this challenge.

“For most of us abseiling was both scary and incredible. It was definitely worthwhile as it raised over £6,000 to help feed families here in Coventry and in war-affected parts of Ukraine. Twelve of us from Feed The Hungry UK and Coventry foodbank took that leap because no one should go hungry - that’s equally valid here at home and across the world.

“Thank you to the many people who came out to support us yesterday and the many more who stood with our cause by sponsoring our leap off the side of this iconic building.”

Other fundraisers included Rev Gareth Irvine, of St Laurence’ Church in Foleshill, home to one of Coventry foodbank’s 15 hubs since the pandemic; Gayle Cranage, a volunteer at Foleshill Foodbank Centre for 18 months, and Susie Goodchild, a trustee of Feed The Hungry UK, who was raising money for feeding in Ukraine.

Also throwing herself into the challenge was Veronica O’Leary, from Wyken, for whom it held particularly special meaning. It took place in the month that marks the year anniversary of her late father’s death. James O’Leary was a well-known charity champion in the city he called home for more than 60 years.

The day included free entry to the Blitz Museum, Coventry Cathedral and Ruins, plus stalls, visiting choirs and children’s activities.

Coventry Cathedral is most famously known for being bombed during WW2, which left it, and much of the city centre, in ruins

Its destruction touched the hearts of many countries around the world, who contributed and gifted elements of the building of the New Cathedral. The decision to leave the Ruins as they were after the Blitz became a powerful global symbol of peace and forgiving enemies.

Donations can still be made at: https://coventryfoodbank.org.uk/abseil

Photos by Martin Goodchild and Rich Smith.

