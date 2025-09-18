LEGO House in Billund sees record-breaking summer numbers and launches LEGO Masters Academy

LEGO House - Masters Academy

LEGO House in Billund is heading into an exciting second half of 2025 with record-breaking summer numbers behind it and a packed program of seasonal highlights. Including the launch of its most immersive creative experience yet: LEGO Masters Academy, a one-of-a-kind building experience inspired by the global LEGO Masters TV phenomenon

Located inside LEGO House, the Home of the Brick, LEGO Masters Academy is a separate ticketed experience where kids and adults can step into a dynamic studio environment where they can learn to build with LEGO elements like the pros, unleash their creativity, and discover real techniques used by LEGO Designers and LEGO Masters champions from around the world to create masterpieces.

This first-of-its-kind experience is exclusive to LEGO House in Billund, Denmark.

“LEGO House was built to celebrate the fans whose creativity has shaped the LEGO brand,” says Kathrine Kirk Muff, Managing Director of LEGO House.“Within the LEGO Masters Academy, we continue that mission - inspiring the master builders of tomorrow by sparking imagination and equipping them with new building skills they can take home. Our hope is that every visitor leaves inspired, confident, and ready to build in new ways they never imagined before.”

LEGO HOUSE MASTERS ACADEMY

A Multi-Level Experience for Aspiring LEGO Masters

Currently, guests can choose from two levels of LEGO Masters Academy sessions:

Level 2 – A family-friendly creative session that encourages collaboration, design thinking, and playful storytelling. Suitable for kids aged 5+ and their families.

Level 3 – A more advanced hands-on challenge focused on techniques, structure, and detail. Recommended for guests aged 10+ looking to take their skills to the next level.

Level 1 and Level 4 – Launching in 2026.

Each session takes place in a vibrant, studio-style setting inspired by the iconic LEGO Masters set, complete with dramatic lighting, video screens, and individual building stations. Depending on the level, guests will learn signature techniques like SNOT (Studs Not On Top), greebling, and more. Every participant leaves with their own custom creation, along with a boost in building confidence.

More LEGO Masters Moments. Only at LEGO House.

During autumn 2025, LEGO House offers even more ways to celebrate LEGO Masters creativity:

The World Wonderliner Exhibit – One of the longest builds in LEGO Masters U.S. history, created by 2023 winners Christopher and Robert, on display at LEGO Square in LEGO House until 26 October 2025.

– One of the longest builds in LEGO Masters U.S. history, created by 2023 winners Christopher and Robert, on display at LEGO Square in LEGO House until 26 October 2025. Creative Lab Trophies Challenge – Guests can build their own trophy to celebrate someone they admire. A special nod to the LEGO Masters Academy spirit of celebrating creativity, confidence, and collaboration. The activity runs until 3 November 2025.

A New Milestone in the LEGO House Experience

With over 25 million bricks, four immersive Experience Zones, the iconic MINI CHEF restaurant, the Masterpiece Gallery, and now the LEGO Masters Academy, LEGO House continues to evolve as the ultimate LEGO destination for fans of all ages.