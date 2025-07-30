Leicestershire CCC and MI Education & Training forge strategic partnership to empower local communities

Mike Turner, Sean Javis and Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE, Vice Chair of LCCC.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) is proud to announce a pioneering education partnership with MI Education & Training (MIET), which aims to tackle social and economic inequalities across Leicester and Leicestershire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching in September 2025, this forward-thinking initiative will transform Grace Road into a vibrant hub for learning and development. It will deliver a wide range of accredited, community-focused education and training programmes designed to boost skills, confidence, and employability.

Courses Available at Grace Road Will Include:

Business Services

Construction

Digital and Functional Skills

Hospitality (including Barista Training)

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)

Personal Development and Employability

Leadership and Community Engagement

“This partnership reflects our commitment to being more than just a cricket club,” said Sean Jarvis, CEO of Leicestershire CCC. “By opening our doors to education and skills development, we’re helping local people build brighter futures—right here at Grace Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to partner with LCCC on such an impactful initiative,” said Mike Turner Managing Director, of MIET. “This is about breaking down barriers, building skills, and creating real opportunities—especially for those who have traditionally been left behind.”

“Partnering with MIET is the first partnership in bringing education to LCCC. It is an exciting time that brings real opportunities for learners in an environment conducive to learning and provides additional hands-on skills,” added Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE, Vice Chair of LCCC

Anticipated Community Impact:

Supporting unemployed individuals and those not in education, employment, or training (NEET), SEND / SEMH Children and young Adults

Providing direct pathways to local jobs, apprenticeships, and further study

Reaching marginalised and underrepresented groups with tailored support

Reducing barriers to learning through local delivery in an iconic setting

Enhancing community cohesion through inclusive education

About Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC):

Leicestershire CCC is one of the region’s most respected sporting institutions. Off the field, the club is committed to promoting education, inclusion, and social responsibility through meaningful partnerships and community investment. For more information please contact: [email protected]

About MI Education & Training (MIET):

MIET is a UK-based, accredited training provider delivering high-impact, accessible education across sectors. With a mission to empower learners of all ages and backgrounds, MIET specialises in supporting individuals into employment, further study, and lifelong success.