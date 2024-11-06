Less a race to the finish and more to the starting line

As Director of Tees Valley Motorsport, and with a career spanning more than 30-years, Tony Lelliott has been following the developments in the automotive sector for decades. In fact, he is working on the first hydrogen powered car that will take to the tracks at Le Mans in 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may not be the most obvious ambition; to take a hydrogen powered car to a 24-hour endurance event, but it will certainly prove a point that Tony has been wanting to make for some time now. Thanks to an interview on ‘The Challenge with Green Energy Podcast’ hosted by Hydrogen Safe, he shares his views below.

He comments: “We’ve been talking about the impact that we are having on the planet for over 50-years, yet we are still at the starting blocks. The way to approach this, in my opinion, is to take it slowly but surely in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is the obvious education piece, which must focus on removing the myths and concerns over the safety of hydrogen. It’s then a case of considering how we start to transition. If blue hydrogen is available and commercially viable as a fuel, let’s use that.

Tony Lelliott, Managing Director of Tees Valley Motorsport

“Using this as a test case to prove the concept, we then work in the background to get green hydrogen ready. Like anything, it’s a process that needs to be carefully managed, step-by-step.”

With two hydrogen-powered test cars in production, which will take to the tracks later this year, Tony is working closely with motorsport UK authorities to develop an approach that will show how hydrogen can revolutionise the automotive sector.

He explains: “Hydrogen is a wonder fuel. It is the first time a chemical has come along that will transform motoring. Now we need to embrace that and really lead the charge. This is our chance to really put the UK on the map and show how innovative and progressive we can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenge of course is budgets. We aren’t great at identifying and supporting new business in this country. In fact, our model relies on competitions and funding rounds, whereas it should be based on sound theory that is proven in practice. We have both of those and yet we remain reticent to move forward.”

With EV cars becoming increasingly common, and suggestions that they are the future, Tony explains how we are looking at this all wrong.

He comments: “It goes back to fact against fiction. People believe that the transition from petrol or diesel to hydrogen would be really difficult. In reality, hydrogen cars can run on the same combustion engine with a lot of the same components and parts. As such, it’s a no brainer to replace one fuel with another.

“There is also a misconception that re-fueling with hydrogen would take a long time. Again, it takes around the same time as it would to re-fuel a petrol or diesel car on any forecourt, if the infrastructure is in place. Fundamentally, there is no need for a change in consumer behaviour, it would be largely the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While EV has been widely adopted, it is not the solution. Electricity isn’t an unlimited source of energy. The national grid is overloaded and adding further demand isn’t going to work. We are aware of this, we just put our heads down and carry on.”

As motorsport has long been a testing ground for new technologies, Tony explains why now is the time to start putting the theory into practice so that the concept of hydrogen cars can be proven and then adopted.

He concludes: “It’s disappointing that the fuel companies making enormous profits haven’t invested into the infrastructure that would make hydrogen a viable alternative. Perhaps there are obvious reasons for that, but it remains a frustration to those of us that want to make a real difference.

“If businesses really want to decarbonise and meet net zero targets, more needs to be done. While Europe and the USA lead the way, we are being left behind. There are even suggestions that nuclear is a ‘green energy’, despite the fact it remains radioactive and needs to be stored two miles below ground encased in lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just green washing, but while we are focusing on these arguments, we are missing the real point. We need to use motorsport as a testing ground, to prove the concept of hydrogen in practice and then get to work on sharing that evidence so that a transition can happen. Only then will we see a positive impact on the planet and a change for future generations.”