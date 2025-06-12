Life's a picnic at Bottisham care home

Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham went all out for International Picnic Week which is celebrated this year from June 14-21.

Residents and their visitors were invited to attend a specially arranged picnic at nearby Milton Country Park where the residents were able to enjoy a whole host of freshly baked treats made by the head chef at the home.

Hampers were packed to the brim with fresh crusty bread, a selection of cheeses and freshly prepared cakes and pastries for residents to enjoy al fresco. The fun didn’t stop there as some of the other delights on offer included chilled refreshments and a selection of fresh fruit.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at the home, said: “Picnic Week is a great excuse for us to get in the minibus and take the outside in the sunshine and enjoy a picnic. We are so fortunate to have Milton Country Park right on our doorstep and the residents love going there. It is lovely to be able to make the most of the summer sun.”

Greta Medlen, a resident at the home said: "I’ve always loved a picnic, it is so nice to be able to sit outside in the sunshine with my friends. The food was absolutely delicious and we all had such a lovely time– it was a perfect day.”

