Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) are in urgent need of volunteers

Urgent and ongoing Situations Vacant for volunteers at our Lincolnshire Charity - Shift Support/Controllers

The name of our charity would leave most people with the impression that you need to ride a motorcycle to be part of our vital work in support of the NHS and its patients. The other common misunderstanding is that when the public see our vehicles, they immediately assume that we are part of the NHS. Both impressions and assumptions are not correct in that we rely greatly on behind the scene support members to ensure our fleet of bikes and cars are used efficiently to ensure we are able to give the service the NHS needs and demands. Without adding any costs at all to the NHS.

Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service was first established in 2012, with the mission to support the regional NHS hospitals in the movement of urgent medical items and samples between hospitals and hospital path labs at no cost to the NHS who had been spending significant amounts of money using Royal Mail, taxis and couriers without any control of delivery time and confirmations.

LEBBS has been able to significantly help with its input, especially NHS finances. This service has been achieved mainly due to the structure of the charity's operation and the support behind the rider/drivers.

Our riders are always ready to go

Here is what happens when the phone call comes in:

NHS/Hospital/Path Lab makes phone contact with LEBBS Shift Controller, Controller allocates suitable and available Rider/driver usually based on location of job/s, our shift riders/divers are located North, Central, South of our region to limit time and mileage of response and operate weekend day and night shifts.

A similar structure operates during the week Monday to Friday although not as intense as the weekend at the moment is now increasing. A separate but planned operation runs during the week in the evening to and from Lincoln County Hospital to maintain fresh supplies of blood and blood related products to Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance. Your urgent help is needed NOW – please make contact [email protected] to join us or ask a question.

LEBBS Shift Controller Job Specification:

A full and comprehensive induction course will be the start of things for you and ongoing support as required to ensure you become an integral and important team member.

Your location can be anywhere within the Lincolnshire/Humberside area as you will be working from home or a location to fit your other obligations.

You should have a pleasant and helpful telephone manner and be computer literate.

• Controllers shifts are from Friday 1900hrs to Monday 0700hrs or a mid-week shift - however we can be flexible where appropriate.

• You may choose to run a mid-week shift Monday morning to Friday teatime or a pat of the week if more suitable to your own time availability, we are flexible in meeting your best availability at all times.

• You choose your own shifts to suit your own availability, and all we'd ask is that you complete at least 6 weekends per year. You can of course do more!

• You'll be working from home and will need a laptop or PC, and a smart phone. As a charity we cannot supply these items.

• Ideally you will have basic Microsoft XL or Google Sheets experience so that you can complete a Shift Log which is then emailed to our committee following your shift.