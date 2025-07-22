Lioness star Nikita Parris visits grassroots football club Chadderton FC to celebrate National Lottery investment

Nikita Parris at Chadderton FC

Lioness Nikita Parris took part in a session at grassroots football club Chadderton FC on Tuesday morning to celebrate The National Lottery’s investment into women and girls’ football ahead of England’s mouth-watering semi-final Women’s Euros clash against Italy.

For over 30 years, The National Lottery has invested more than £6 billion into grassroots sport – including changing the game for women and girls’ football. This investment has helped drive progress from elite success to grassroots growth, including funding for the UEFA Women’s EURO Legacy programme, creating over 500,000 opportunities for women and girls to get involved in the game.

Parris, who started her grassroots journey at Kingsley United in Liverpool, has witnessed the meteoric rise at grassroots level since the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win on home soil, with over £30 million raised by National Lottery players each week to help fund 90,000 grassroot sports projects.

As England look to continue their period of unprecedented success with a third consecutive major tournament final if they beat Italy, Parris is certain that this tournament has had a similar effect to three years ago.

The 31-year-old said: “It definitely has captivated young players, because they’re out here in the rain, enjoying a session powered by The National Lottery. Grassroots football is being funded by The National Lottery, who have invested £6 billion.

“The young girls are out there having fun, ultimately creating memories, and having some celebrations from the Women’s Euros.”

Tuesday morning’s event saw over 20 girls from Chadderton’s youth teams take part in a session with the Euro 2022 winner despite the rain. They have five girls’ teams from under 11’s to under 16’s, and they are just down the road from where Keira Walsh first started playing.

It has grown its women and girls football section thanks to significant National Lottery investment, whilst they received a £950,000 National Lottery grant through the Football Foundation's Lioness Fund, supporting the creation of the £1.4 million 3G pitch that serves as the club's heartbeat.

Chadderton FC coach Sophie Julien said: “About five or six years ago, Chadderton didn’t have a girls’ section, but it’s grown massively with over 150 girls signed on. That’s over 20% of the club’s total membership and is really exciting.”

Chadderton hosted a Big Football Day, powered by The National Lottery, on Sunday 13th July, with hundreds of clubs and providers across England staging events to encourage more women & girls to give football a go.

The club's ambitions continue to grow, perfectly aligning with The FA's commitment to unlocking equal opportunities for women and girls in football. Plans to introduce Wildcats sessions for the youngest girls and further expand their offering throughout all age groups demonstrate how initial National Lottery investment has created sustainable, ongoing benefits for the community.

Thanks to over £6 billion invested into grassroots sport by National Lottery players, the game is growing stronger from the ground up.