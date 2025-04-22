Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council opens online book of condolence for Pope Francis
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Opening the book, he said: “I was very saddened by the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.
Pope Francis championed the cause of social justice, advocated for the poor and displaced, and reminded us all of the profound responsibility we share to care for one another and our common home. He was also a strong advocate for inter-faith dialogue and the building of bridges between different faiths.
As Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, I extend my heartfelt condolences to our Catholic community locally and across the world. May we reflect on his time as Pope and be inspired to carry forward his message of inclusion, peace and hope.
The online book of condolence is available for members of the community to leave their messages of sympathy at Book of Condolence for Pope Francis - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk
Councillor Kurtis Dickson
Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council
Messages will be published on this page once submitted and approved.