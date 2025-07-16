Little heroes, big impact: pupils raise nearly £6,000 for charity and local hospital

Pupils at The Beaulieu Park School, an all through school in Chelmsford, have raised nearly £6,000 for Cancer Research UK and Broomfield Hospital this term after Year 5 pupil, Amber Butcher, was treated by the hospital for cancer.

Ten year old Amber was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, at age nine. During her chemotherapy treatment, Amber was isolated on the children’s ward to avoid infection and unable to access the playroom. Following a donation of personal toys from the hospital’s play team, she was inspired to share the joy she experienced with other children at the hospital.

Amber arranged a bake sale and online fundraiser with support from Ms Koller, Head of Primary School at The Beaulieu Park School, her friends and the school community, and raised money to donate £2,400 of brand-new toys to the hospital’s children’s ward.

Ms Koller said: “We are incredibly proud of Amber, and her desire to give back to the hospital is truly inspirational. Our staff were more than happy to support her fundraising mission, and we are not surprised that our wider school community joined forces to help Amber achieve her goals. She has brought great joy to the children at Broomfield Hospital and is a role model for the rest of our pupils.”

Inspired by Amber’s initiative, seven of her classmates took part in the Chelmsford 5k Race for Life on 13 July at Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, and raised £3,500 for Cancer Research UK.

To learn more about The Beaulieu Park School, visit: https://www.beaulieuparkschool.com/

1 . Contributed Amber and her friends with trolleys of donated toys Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Amber meeting her classmates at the Race for Life finish line Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Amber and her friends buying toys Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Amber and her friends at the bake sale Photo: Submitted Share