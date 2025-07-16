Amber, her friends and Mrs Koller at Broomfield Hospitalplaceholder image
Amber, her friends and Mrs Koller at Broomfield Hospital

Little heroes, big impact: pupils raise nearly £6,000 for charity and local hospital

By Chelmsford Learning Partnership
Contributor
28 minutes ago
Pupils at The Beaulieu Park School, an all through school in Chelmsford, have raised nearly £6,000 for Cancer Research UK and Broomfield Hospital this term after Year 5 pupil, Amber Butcher, was treated by the hospital for cancer.

Pupils at The Beaulieu Park School, an all through school in Chelmsford, have raised nearly £6,000 for Cancer Research UK and Broomfield Hospital this term after Year 5 pupil, Amber Butcher, was treated by the hospital for cancer.

Ten year old Amber was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, at age nine. During her chemotherapy treatment, Amber was isolated on the children’s ward to avoid infection and unable to access the playroom. Following a donation of personal toys from the hospital’s play team, she was inspired to share the joy she experienced with other children at the hospital.

Amber arranged a bake sale and online fundraiser with support from Ms Koller, Head of Primary School at The Beaulieu Park School, her friends and the school community, and raised money to donate £2,400 of brand-new toys to the hospital’s children’s ward.

Ms Koller said: “We are incredibly proud of Amber, and her desire to give back to the hospital is truly inspirational. Our staff were more than happy to support her fundraising mission, and we are not surprised that our wider school community joined forces to help Amber achieve her goals. She has brought great joy to the children at Broomfield Hospital and is a role model for the rest of our pupils.”

Inspired by Amber’s initiative, seven of her classmates took part in the Chelmsford 5k Race for Life on 13 July at Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, and raised £3,500 for Cancer Research UK.

To learn more about The Beaulieu Park School, visit: https://www.beaulieuparkschool.com/

Amber and her friends with trolleys of donated toys

1. Contributed

Amber and her friends with trolleys of donated toys Photo: Submitted

Amber meeting her classmates at the Race for Life finish line

2. Contributed

Amber meeting her classmates at the Race for Life finish line Photo: Submitted

Amber and her friends buying toys

3. Contributed

Amber and her friends buying toys Photo: Submitted

Amber and her friends at the bake sale

4. Contributed

Amber and her friends at the bake sale Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Cancer Research UK
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice