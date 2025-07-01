Local care home residents celebrate the return of Wimbledon

Hilton Park resident, Morwenna Elliott

Residents and staff at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham were at the ready for the start of Wimbledon on June 30th with delicious strawberries and cream, all washed down with a glass of Pimms.

Tennis fans at Hilton Park were delighted to be able to watch this year’s 138th Championships.Residents and staff got together to watch the matches and celebrated by having afternoon tea whipped up by head chef Michael Angeles with traditional Wimbledon-inspired strawberry and cream treats.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the return of Wimbledon today, it is always a firm favourite with our residents. We’re planning on watching as much as we possibly can again this year and enjoying every minute!”

Resident, Margaret Carr, commented: “I absolutely love watching Wimbledon, it is definitely my favourite sporting fixture. It was lovely to celebrate its return with all my friends here and to enjoy all the delicious party food.”

Hilton Park resident, Margaret Carr getting ready for Wimbledon

