Local care home residents celebrate the return of Wimbledon
Tennis fans at Hilton Park were delighted to be able to watch this year’s 138th Championships.Residents and staff got together to watch the matches and celebrated by having afternoon tea whipped up by head chef Michael Angeles with traditional Wimbledon-inspired strawberry and cream treats.
Geanina Tinca, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the return of Wimbledon today, it is always a firm favourite with our residents. We’re planning on watching as much as we possibly can again this year and enjoying every minute!”
Resident, Margaret Carr, commented: “I absolutely love watching Wimbledon, it is definitely my favourite sporting fixture. It was lovely to celebrate its return with all my friends here and to enjoy all the delicious party food.”
