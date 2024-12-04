Local children inspired to protect the environment with creativity and Wrekin Products

Wrekin Products has launched the first leg of its exciting school roadshow as part of the ongoing ‘The Sea Starts Here’ campaign. Designed to educate and inspire young minds, the initiative highlights the environmental damage caused by litter and its journey to the UK’s waterways, lakes, and oceans.

To an excited and engaged classroom, Wrekin representatives explained how even small acts of littering can snowball into severe consequences for our marine ecosystems. From plastic water bottles to crisp wrappers or coffee cups, the session highlighted how pollutants harm aquatic life and disrupt the balance of freshwater and marine habitats, often taking centuries to decompose.

To reinforce the importance of these lessons, students creatively took part by designing their own posters to raise awareness about littering and water pollution. The posters showcased the children’s understanding and commitment to protecting the environment, with many emphasising the message: The Sea Starts Here. Wrekin also donated 40 packs of colouring crayons to the school, further encouraging creativity and environmental awareness through artistic expression.

Simon Turner, commercial director at Wrekin Products, said: “Our goal with this school tour is to inspire the next generation to think critically about littering and how it impacts our waterways. Children are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they’re powerful messengers for change today. By equipping them with knowledge and engaging them in creative projects, we hope to drive home the importance of protecting our world.”

Wrekin Products launched The Sea Starts Here campaign to raise awareness of the interconnectedness of litter, drainage systems, and water pollution. This innovative approach includes labelling gully grates with the campaign slogan and painting them bright blue to serve as permanent reminders of where waste ends up when improperly discarded.

Mr Dunn, class teacher at Smallthorne Primary School, added: “Collaborating with Wrekin has allowed us to spread an essential message in a creative way. By engaging children in this way, we hope to inspire a ripple effect of positive action within our families and local community. It was great to see Wrekin take the time to come out and deliver this message first hand.”

The roadshow marks the start of a broader educational initiative, with Wrekin planning to visit more schools to spread the message far and wide. To learn more about The Sea Starts Here campaign, how to have Wrekin visit your school or Wrekin Products’ environmental initiatives, visit Wrekin’s website.