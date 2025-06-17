Local company teams up with fitness pro to bring joyful movement to schools

Juanita & Hayley are creating the plan for Sponsor a school

Juanita is teaming up with Hayley, co-founder of JVR Virtual Receptionist, to bring that same joyful energy into local schools through a new campaign: Sponsor a School with Hooplatino.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Movement with Purpose

The initiative encourages local businesses to sponsor Zumba and hula hoop classes in primary schools across Warwickshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands. After discovering that many schools simply don’t have the funds to provide enriching, movement-based sessions, Juanita and Hayley decided to act.

“These classes are more than just fun — they build confidence, creativity, and wellbeing,” says Hayley. “Schools are struggling to fund them, so we thought, why not invite local businesses to help?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With help from the JVR team — Jo and Jessica — Hayley built a dedicated website to make the sponsorship process simple, transparent, and impactful.

“We created Hooplatino’s new site to give businesses an easy way to give back and be part of something that truly benefits the next generation,” she adds.

How It Works:

Pick a School – Choose a local school you’d like to support Sponsor a Class – Fund Zumba or hula hoop sessions, specially designed for children Make an Impact – Help kids stay active, confident, and full of joy

The programme is open to schools in:

Droitwich, Bromsgrove, Worcester, Birmingham, Bidford-on-Avon, Stratford-upon-Avon, Solihull, Alcester, and Redditch.

Learn More or Donate: www.hooplatino.co.uk

Why Businesses Should Get Involved

Partnering with Hooplatino offers more than just the chance to do good — it’s an opportunity to build meaningful community ties and strengthen your brand.

What sponsors can expect:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meaningful Recognition

Be recognised as a champion of children’s health and wellbeing in your local area.

Positive PR & Visibility

Get featured on the Hooplatino blog and social media, showcasing your business’s support.

Stronger Local Ties

Build authentic connections with local families, schools, and fellow business owners.

Bonus Support from JVR

As a thank-you, small businesses that take part can also access JVR’s expert AI receptionist services, helping you grow while giving back.

“At JVR, we help small business owners stay connected through AI-powered receptionists — booking appointments, answering calls, and freeing up time so they can focus on what matters most,” says Jessica, JVR’s Client Success Manager. “Now, we’re proud to help connect communities too — through movement and wellbeing.”

Get Involved Today

To sponsor a school or learn more:

Juanita, is a well-known fitness instructor delivering inclusive, community-focused classes across Bidford-on-Avon, Alcester, Redditch, Bromsgrove, and Droitwich. Her weekly sessions — including Zumba, Zumba Gold, Pilates, Tai Chi, Strength & Balance, and Arthritis Rehabilitation — are specially designed to support older adults and those with mobility challenges. Her classes are fun, welcoming, and focus on improving physical health, confidence, and overall wellbeing.