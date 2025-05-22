Local Councillor says Gillingham hospital is vital in helping more NHS patients off waiting lists

Cllr Vince Maple with Debbie Anderson, Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham

The team at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham, were honoured to welcome Councillor Vince Maple on a visit to hear how many more NHS patients they have space to treat.

Cllr Maple, who is Councillor for Chatham Central and also Medway’s Labour Spokesperson, met with General Manager, Debbie Anderson, and her team and heard how the centre currently has additional capacity to treat more patients than they currently do.

Debbie Anderson, who joined Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham, last month, said: “We were delighted to welcome Cllr Maple today and let him know we’re here ready to help those in the region struggling to access healthcare. Our waiting lists are currently one to two weeks for cataract or endoscopy treatments, and just three to four weeks for general surgery such as hernia and colorectal procedures. We treating around 700 NHS patients a month, but have the capacity to see 4000 patients per month.

“In our experience, patients don’t mind whether they are seen at an NHS hospital or at a private centre like ours that offers NHS surgery. They just want quality healthcare wherever it is fastest and helps them to can get back to their best sooner. This is where patient choice comes in, and where patients can exercise their right to choose to come to us in Gillingham by asking their GP for a referral.”

Sitaramachandra Nyasavajjala – Medical Director, Kat Drummond Governance Manager & IPC Lead, Becky Smith – Finance Manager, Cllr Vince Maple, David Blackwell - Head of Nursing, Debbie Anderson – General Manager, Michelle Morais, Business Assistant

Commenting on his visit to the Gillingham-based surgical centre, Cllr Vince Maple said: “With seven million people on the NHS wait list, places like Practice Plus Group in Gillingham are vitally important in helping urgently alleviate some of that pressure. As Secretary of State Wes Streeting has set out the private sector will continue to support the NHS, to reduce waiting lists as per the governments requirements.

“It’s been fantastic to visit staff and patients here today and meet some of the people who work incredibly hard to support our NHS patients.”

Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham, formerly known as the Will Adams NHS Treatment Centre, treats both NHS patients and those who choose Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group.

NHS patients can access routine procedures with much shorter waiting times than in larger NHS hospitals. Just ask your GP to refer you to the centre and you can be seen in weeks, not months.

For more information visit https://practiceplusgroup.com/hospitals/gillingham/