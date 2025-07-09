Local Family Organises Community Event Following Loss of Beloved Father
The event, organised by Vaughan's son-in-law Kieren, will feature a competitive match between two family teams vying for the inaugural Vaughan Memorial Trophy. Kieren will captain one side whilst Vaughan's son Grant Clements will lead the opposing team.
A Battle Fought with Dignity
Vaughan Clements was diagnosed with throat cancer in November 2024. The disease severely impacted his quality of life, preventing him from eating for months and making drinking extremely difficult, whilst also affecting his mobility. Despite these challenges, family members remember him as a man who "never once moaned or complained" and demonstrated remarkable mental strength throughout his illness.
"Throat cancer is a truly horrible disease which we all saw firsthand," said Kieren, the event organiser. "Vaughan showed what a truly strong-minded man he was, and we want to honour that strength whilst raising awareness and funds for charity."
Community Event Details
The memorial day will offer entertainment for all ages, including:
- Memorial football match for the Vaughan Memorial Trophy
- Food and refreshments
- Bouncy castle for children
- Family-friendly activities
The event is designed to bring the community together in celebration of Vaughan's life whilst supporting a charitable cause through fundraising efforts.
Fundraising Initiative
A JustGiving page has been established to facilitate donations, ensuring secure and direct transfers to the chosen charity. The family emphasises that whilst donations are welcomed, there is no pressure to contribute, and the event is primarily about honouring Vaughan's memory and bringing people together.
Event Information
What: Vaughan Memorial Trophy Football Match and Family Day When: Sunday, 27th July 2025 Where: Wormley Rover Football Club Fundraising: www.justgiving.com/page/kieren-flanagan-1
About Throat Cancer
Throat cancer affects thousands of people annually and can significantly impact patients' ability to eat, drink, and speak. The Vaughan Memorial event aims to raise awareness of this disease whilst supporting related charitable causes.