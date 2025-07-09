Local Family Organises Community Event Following Loss of Beloved Father

Vaughan Clements and Grandchildren

A memorial football match will take place on Sunday, 27th July 2025, at Wormley Football Club to honour the memory of Vaughan Clements, who passed away on 10th February 2025, following a courageous battle with throat cancer.

The event, organised by Vaughan's son-in-law Kieren, will feature a competitive match between two family teams vying for the inaugural Vaughan Memorial Trophy. Kieren will captain one side whilst Vaughan's son Grant Clements will lead the opposing team.

A Battle Fought with Dignity

Vaughan Clements was diagnosed with throat cancer in November 2024. The disease severely impacted his quality of life, preventing him from eating for months and making drinking extremely difficult, whilst also affecting his mobility. Despite these challenges, family members remember him as a man who "never once moaned or complained" and demonstrated remarkable mental strength throughout his illness.

Vaughan Clements

"Throat cancer is a truly horrible disease which we all saw firsthand," said Kieren, the event organiser. "Vaughan showed what a truly strong-minded man he was, and we want to honour that strength whilst raising awareness and funds for charity."

Community Event Details

The memorial day will offer entertainment for all ages, including:

Memorial football match for the Vaughan Memorial Trophy

Food and refreshments

Bouncy castle for children

Family-friendly activities

The event is designed to bring the community together in celebration of Vaughan's life whilst supporting a charitable cause through fundraising efforts.

Fundraising Initiative

A JustGiving page has been established to facilitate donations, ensuring secure and direct transfers to the chosen charity. The family emphasises that whilst donations are welcomed, there is no pressure to contribute, and the event is primarily about honouring Vaughan's memory and bringing people together.

Event Information

What: Vaughan Memorial Trophy Football Match and Family Day When: Sunday, 27th July 2025 Where: Wormley Rover Football Club Fundraising: www.justgiving.com/page/kieren-flanagan-1

About Throat Cancer

Throat cancer affects thousands of people annually and can significantly impact patients' ability to eat, drink, and speak. The Vaughan Memorial event aims to raise awareness of this disease whilst supporting related charitable causes.