Local favourite Maria Shaw part of world record 4x800m relay team

The recent BFA championships at Warwickshire's Pingles Stadium in Nuneaton saw a historic performance in the women's Masters 45-age group 4x800m relay, culminating in a new world record.

Local middle-distance favourite Maria Shaw, of Corby AC and based in Northants, was a key member of the dazzling quartet that included Kirstie Booth (Taunton AC, Somerset), Eleanor Carney (Warriors/Deeside AAC, Merseyside), and Zoe Doyle (Wycombe/Veterans AC, Hertfordshire).

Shaw, a World Indoor bronze medallist in Florida, USA last year, showed her class despite a recent lay-off due to a sciatica injury. She held firm on the second leg, after receiving the baton from steeplechase specialist Booth, who opened the race with a strong start.

Carney maintained the momentum on the third leg, handing over to anchor runner Doyle, who powered home in a blistering finish to seal a new world record time of 9:26.38 -shaving 0.11 seconds off the previous mark of 9:26.49 set by an Irish team.

Champions united - Carney, Doyle, Booth and Shaw - history-makers in the women’s 45-age group 4x800m at the BFA Championships

Doyle, one of the most decorated athletes in Masters athletics with numerous individual and relay medals from major international competitions, brought the crowd to its feet with her finish.

On a day where four track records were broken across various age groups, the standout performance came from this women's 4x800m Masters team.

The relay was tactically brilliant, and the athletes’ synergy was clear throughout. The result is already attracting the attention of national selectors ahead of the World Masters Championships scheduled for Daegu, South Korea in 2026.

Booth opened strongly, handing to Shaw, who executed her leg with composure and grit. Carney followed with a disciplined third leg before Doyle sealed the victory in commanding fashion.

"We ran a calculated race. Our combination was amazing, and it was great to smash the world record. We’re very proud," said a delighted Shaw.

Her coach, Bill Boyd of Corby AC, was equally thrilled. "It was a fantastic achievement - superb teamwork all around," said Boyd, a veteran athletics mentor with decades of experience.

The quartet is expected to feature prominently again at the upcoming UK British Masters Championships, to be held at Moorways Stadium in Derby on 13–14 September 2025.