Local Nurse wins award for Green initiatives at Shepton Mallet Hospital

Fellow Green Group colleagues, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet

A Shepton Mallet nurse has been recognised for an Excellence Award for her ongoing Special Contribution to Sustainability at a local hospital.

As Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet celebrates its 20th anniversary next month, one of its longest-serving staff members, Heidi Soderlin, Head of Clinical services, picked up an award at the group’s staff celebrations recently for her commitment to driving green change to benefit both staff and patients.

Beyond her clinical leadership, Heidi founded the hospital’s Green Group, a team committed to embedding eco-friendly practices across the site. Since its inception, other Practice Plus Group sites have launched their own Green Groups, spreading the ripple effect of positive environmental impact across the organisation.

Shepton Mallet Hospital's Green Group workers

Commenting on the initiative, Heidi says: “We’ve made great strides - from phasing out harmful anaesthetic gases to reducing surgical waste and adopting pre-filled syringes. Our passion has translated into tangible change, and it’s been incredible to watch the momentum grow.”

Since joining the hospital in September 2005, Heidi has risen through the ranks from anaesthetic and recovery nurse to her current role as Head of Clinical Services. He passion for implementing sustainable changes at the hospital has been a driving force in her career. She adds: “This place has shaped my career and allowed me to contribute to causes I care deeply about - supporting future nurses and protecting our planet. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds.”

Catherine Farr, Hospital Director at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, comments:

“The changes Heidi and her Green Group team have implemented in the hospital over the years have been incredible. We are very committed to on-going development of green changes on site and have most recently been working to reduce surgical waste. Our efforts ensure we operate with the utmost safety within our environment for both staff and patients and continue to make conscious decisions to drive sustainable change for the future.”

Heidi, centre, with Green Group colleagues

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, specialises in hip and knee replacements, cataracts treatment and hernia surgery for both NHS and private patients. The hospital has recently introduced treatment of varicose veins for both NHS and private patients.

Private patients can self-refer to the hospital via its Wellsoon private healthcare service which has significantly reduced waiting times – for example, hip and knee surgery is available in just four to six weeks from seeing a consultant. NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital for a range of surgeries and treatments.