Local super slimmers shed pounds and raise pounds for charity

Across Camberley, Farnborough, Fleet, and Yateley, Slimming World members are proving that losing weight doesn’t just transform lives—it can help save them too.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a powerful show of community spirit and personal triumph, members in the area donated a staggering 1,986 bags of clothes, shoes, and accessories to this year’s Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, raising an impressive £49,650 for Cancer Research UK.

Every spring, wardrobes are raided and “too-big” outfits bagged as slimmers across the UK celebrate shedding pounds by helping raise them for a cause that touches us all. Locally, 18 Slimming World groups, which run from Monday to Saturday, rallied their members for the annual event, turning personal victories into life-saving support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s more than just losing weight,” says Pauline Ayers, Team Manager for the area. “This event is about confidence, pride, and purpose. Our members aren’t just dropping dress sizes—they’re helping beat cancer.”

Many hands move thousands of bags & raised nearly £50,000 for cancer research.

The Clothes Throw is a dual celebration: a milestone for those on their weight-loss journey and a crucial fundraiser for cancer research. And behind every donated bag is a deeper message: The weight is off, and it’s staying off.

Crucially, the campaign also shines a light on a lesser-known but vital issue—the link between obesity and cancer. Excess weight is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK, after smoking. While not everyone who carries extra weight will develop cancer, keeping a healthy weight can significantly lower the risk.

Slimming World’s partnership with Cancer Research UK has raised more than £25 million to date—£2.9 million of that from last year’s Clothes Throw alone. And with this year’s efforts, local groups are proving they’re more determined than ever to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud,” says Pauline . “Our members are changing their own lives and helping to save others—it doesn’t get more inspiring than that.”

To join a local group or learn more about Slimming World and its fundraising, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.