London Card Show sells out with star power, rare finds and Valentine's vibes

Voice of Meowth from Pokemon, Matthew Sussman

The London Card Show, Europe’s leading trading card event, returned in spectacular fashion this weekend for its 15th edition, selling out Sandown Park Racecourse as thousands of collectors and enthusiasts gathered for an unforgettable celebration of trading cards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From rare collectibles to star-studded guest appearances, the event delivered an action-packed weekend of trading, networking, and community spirit, solidifying its reputation as the UK’s leading trading card event.

With over 800 tables and an electrifying atmosphere filling the venue, attendees enjoyed a full schedule of activities, rare finds, and exclusive experiences. Topps thrilled fans with epic box breaks, while a special Valentine’s Trading Card Experience brought a heartfelt twist to the weekend, offering attendees unique, one-of-a-kind keepsakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy was amplified by an impressive roster of special guests and industry influencers. Matthew Sussman, the beloved voice of Meowth from Pokémon, captivated fans with engaging stories and interactive sessions. Renowned broadcaster and Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp joined the festivities, alongside multi-talented singer-songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes, both diving into the world of rare and valuable cards.

London Card Show

Pokémon influencer Dani Lavigne (xdanireon) flew in from Canada to meet fans and showcase her passion, while Dean Leander (pokedean_) hosted a live box break on the Main Stage. Football enthusiasts were treated to a special appearance from English former professional footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa. His Main Stage Q&A, hosted by show founder Harry Reynolds, offered attendees unique insights into his legendary career.

Goldin Auctions made waves by accepting submissions for a wide array of collectibles, consigning over £500,000 worth of items throughout the weekend—a testament to the show’s growing reputation and influence within the industry.

One of the weekend’s standout moments came courtesy of Ewan Baggott (eabskills), who unearthed an unopened pack of 1960s football cards, complete with the original chewing gum—an extraordinary discovery that captivated attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Main Stage buzzed with excitement, featuring crowd-favourite sessions like the Pokémon Trainer Challenge, Topps Box Breaks, the daring “Risk It or Leave It” challenge, and the debut of the London Card Show Game Show, adding fresh energy to the lineup.

A highlight for autograph enthusiasts was the seminar by James J. Spence, founder of JSA Collectibles. A third-generation autograph collector, Spence shared his family's rich history in the hobby and insights into establishing the world’s leading autograph authentication service.

Beyond trading, the event delivered immersive, hands-on experiences. The Whatnot Zone featured live streaming sessions, while Vault X hosted intense Pack Battles. In the Retro Gaming Zone, nostalgic classics like Pac-Man and Street Fighter transported attendees back to their childhoods.

The Kids Zone remained a family favourite, brimming with creative workshops and interactive fun. Matthew Sussman led a character creation workshop, delighting younger fans with behind-the-scenes insights into voice acting and character development. Meanwhile, popular influencer Nicola (heyitsnicola) hosted an exciting box break, engaging the next generation of collectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the show’s success, Harry Reynolds, CEO and Founder of the London Card Show, shared, "The overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm from both vendors and collectors have made this one of our most memorable shows to date. Our sponsors and incredible special guests created an electric atmosphere that truly celebrated the passion within the trading card community."

As The London Card Show continues to expand, it remains a cornerstone event for collectors of all kinds, offering a vibrant and inclusive space for TCG and sports card enthusiasts alike.

With plans already in motion for the next show, the event has announced the addition of a third day, further expanding opportunities for trading, exclusive experiences, and community engagement. The London Card Show is set to continue its tradition of bringing together the very best from the world of collectibles.

You can get tickets for the next show taking place on 9,10 & 11 May and more information at www.londoncardshow.co.uk.