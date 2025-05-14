London revealed as the UK’s best city for wellness - according to brand new fitness report

Mirafit’s new index has revealed the best UK cities for wellness. The top three were London, Birmingham & Glasgow.

Wellness and fitness go hand in hand as people combine workout routines with visits to spas and saunas to boost recovery. However, across the UK, the number of facilities can differ, making some locations better wellness cities than others.

It leads to the question, which UK city is the best for wellness, providing its residents with spas, saunas, yoga and pilates facilities, while still prioritising fitness?

To explore this further, Mirafit have created a Wellness Index, ranking cities on three different factors, including the number of new wellness facilities per 100,000 people, the number of gyms and parks or gardens in each city.

The Best UK Cities for Wellness

The new index found that London is the best city for wellness, scoring an impressive 89 points out of a possible 90. Overall, the capital city boasts 313 green spaces, 850 gyms and has welcomed 24 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people since 2022, providing everything people need to prioritise wellness while boosting fitness levels.

Next, Birmingham placed second in the ranking, scoring 83 points altogether. In total, the UK’s second city offers 46 parks or gardens and has 112 gyms to choose from. Birmingham has also experienced a wellness boom in recent times, opening 15 new wellness businesses per 100,000 residents over the past three years.

Scotland is also strong on wellness, with Glasgow placing third in the ranking with 79 points out of a possible 90. The city has opened 22 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people, including a mixture of spas, saunas and pilates studios. Additionally, in the city, there are also 45 green spaces and 62 gyms.

In fourth place, it’s Leeds with the West Yorkshire city scoring 76 out of 90 points. Leeds is known for its industrial heritage, but it’s also a great spot for those prioritising wellness. Overall, residents can indulge in 27 parks or gardens, 81 gyms and 14 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people since 2022.

Rounding off the top five is Liverpool. The city, located in Merseyside, scored 73 points out of 90, ranking as another fine city for wellness facilities. There are 37 parks or gardens dotted throughout the city, as well as 63 gyms and 13 new wellness businesses (per 100,000 people).

Cardiff finished sixth in the ranking, with the Welsh capital scoring 65 points altogether. With 24 parks and gardens, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activity and exercise. Furthermore, Cardiff also offers 50 gyms and has welcomed 16 new wellness businesses per 100,000 residents, highlighting the rise in yoga, pilates, saunas and spa facilities throughout the city.

In seventh position is Manchester, which scored 63 out of 90 points. Interestingly, this city actually topped the list in Mirafit’s separate wellness business study, with 151 new establishments since 2022. There are also 26 parks or gardens and 29 gyms to be found throughout the vibrant city.

Coventry places eighth in the ranking, collecting 62 points out of a possible 90. This city ensures its residents have adequate fitness and wellness support with 11 parks or gardens, 70 gyms and 16 new wellness businesses per 100,000 residents.

Nearing the end of the ranking is Bradford, scoring 60 points out of 90. With a number of high-quality wellness facilities to choose from, residents can combine fitness efforts with saunas, spas and yoga centres to enhance recovery and limit the risk of unnecessary injuries. Overall, there are 13 green spaces, 93 gyms and 11 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people.

Finally, in tenth place is Bristol, which also scored 60 points. With 22 green spaces, 53 gyms and 13 new wellness facilities per 100,000 people, it’s easy to see why Bristol ranks as another top UK destination for wellness. Overall, the combination of gym and wellness centres helps residents strive towards their specific fitness goals.

Speaking on the research, Mark Harris, Fitness Expert at Mirafit, said: “Our new wellness index has highlighted the cities around the UK that are prioritising both fitness and wellness through new facilities and green spaces. It’s becoming more apparent that fitness fanatics are combining regimes with wellness to enhance recovery, improve blood flow and reduce injury risk.

“By creating this index, we can monitor the locations experiencing the biggest wellness boom in the UK. Overall, while it was interesting to see London rank at the top, we found it encouraging to see both Scotland and Wales represented within the top ten.

“Overall, it’ll be interesting to see how these figures fluctuate over the next twelve months and if a new city emerges as the go-to city for wellness. For now, in 2025, it’s London that ranks above all other locations.”