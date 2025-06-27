Lord Mayor announces chosen charities

Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray pictured with Carla Smyth from Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland and Deirdre Breen from Evora Hospice Care, formerly known as Southern Area Hospice Services.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray has officially announced two organisations as the chosen charities for his term in office.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities set to benefit from monies raised throughout the Lord Mayor’s term include Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland and Evora Hospice Care – previously known as Southern Area Hospice Services.

Welcoming representatives from the local charities to Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre recently, Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray expressed his enthusiasm for the charities work, commenting:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As Lord Mayor, I am honoured to support two charities that hold deep personal significance for me. Having witnessed first-hand the compassion and vital support provided by Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland and Evora Hospice Careto my own family members, I am proud to champion their incredible work during my term.

“Their dedicated specialist palliative care and support services make a profound difference in the lives of those facing challenging health battles, and I am committed to raising awareness and funds to ensure they can continue their vital work."

Carla Smyth, Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland Manager, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that the Lord Mayor has selected us as one of his chosen charities of the year. Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland is the only charity in the region dedicated to providing front-line services for those affected by epilepsy, and the funds raised will contribute towards the local support services we provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With one in 83 people in Northern Ireland living with epilepsy, this partnership will not only help us to raise much-needed funds but more importantly it allows us to raise awareness about such a widespread and challenging condition."

Deirdre Breen, Evora Hospice Care fundraiser, commented:

“I am truly delighted that the Lord Mayor has selected Evora Hospice Care - formerly known as Southern Area Hospice Services - as one of his charities this year. Evora Hospice Care supports patients with life-limiting conditions, empowering them to live well from diagnosis through to end of life, and provides care that honours each individual’s unique needs, choices, and quality of life.

“As someone who has been fundraising for 25 years, I understand how vital donations and fundraising events are to our work. I am confident the Lord Mayor will do an excellent job raising money for both of his chosen charities.”

To find out more information or how to donate to the Lord Mayor’s charities, please contact the Lord Mayor’s Office on 0330 0561 030 or [email protected].