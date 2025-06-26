Lucky Kent resident wins share of £98,965.09, on free online lottery Pick My Postcode

Pick My Postcode Winner Michael and his dog, Finlay

Michael Ellis, wins £5,331.61 on lottery without ever having to pay a penny.

Michael Ellis, a 61-year old retiree from Charing in Kent, won £5,331.61 on the free online lottery, Pick My Postcode!

Pick My Postcode is a free online lottery funded by adverts, like a free newspaper or TV channel. So far, it has given away over 3 million pounds to its lucky winning members, including bonus. The ‘Bonus’ is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by taking up extra offers.

Michael first joined Pick My Postcode in January 2016, after seeing it recommended by Martin Lewis, Money Saving Expert. And finally after years of checking daily and building his bonus through surveys, his postcode was picked on the Stackpot draw, winning him an unbelievable £5,331.61, completely for free.

Pick My Postcode Winner: Michael

When asked how it felt to win, Michael said there was “Lots of whoops and punching the air, my wife was wondering 'what on earth has happened?'.” Michael “could not believe it when [his] post code came up” on the stackpot draw. He said he’s lost count of the number of surveys he has completed over the years to build his incredible bonus. He then admitted that he got “quite competitive with myself on the leaderboard. It started as a bit of fun in my spare time but as my bonus grew I was challenging myself to climb the leaderboard.”

When asked how he planned to spend the winnings, Michael said: “We've not had a proper holiday for quite a few years and my wife has a yearning to go to Italy so I'm guessing that is where some of the winnings will be spent, along with sharing some with family, friends and favourite charities.”

He continued on to say: “I always hoped to win, never expected. To all the nay sayers who believe that PMP is a scam I would say 'you have to be in it to win it' and it's free, just a few minutes each day to check the draws.”

The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Pick My Postcode has 14,009 active members in Kent and since 2011, the residents have won a total of £98,965.09.

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information— we just give prizes, pure and simple. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email. Michael’s win proves that checking Pick My Postcode takes only seconds but could make a huge difference. Join thousands of members who check daily and start growing your own bonus today!