Luxury spa and organic skincare brand unite in sustainable beauty first for the UK

An award-winning organic beauty collection has joined forces with one of the UK’s most breathtaking spa retreats.

Rhug Estate, located near Corwen in Denbighshire, has partnered with Bryn Tanat Wellness Spa in Powys to launch a unique collaboration grounded in sustainability and nature-led luxury.

The spa at Bryn Tanat Hall in Llansantffraid is now the first in the UK to offer professional facial treatments using the highly respected Rhug Wild Beauty organic skincare range. This exclusive line is crafted from ingredients foraged across Rhug’s 12,500-acre estate, which holds a Royal Warrant of Appointment from HRH King Charles III.

Estate owner Lord Newborough described the partnership as a natural alignment of values: “We are so pleased to be working with Bryn Tanat Hall, it is a remarkable destination which shares many of our values and beliefs,” he said.

“I’m sure the Rhug Wild Beauty range will prove popular with their customers and reinforce the incredible, luxurious offering they deliver to visitors from across Wales and beyond.

“We are excited to explore other projects and opportunities in the future and to see how the relationship blossoms.”

The facial collection was co-developed by Bryn Tanat Wellness Spa’s co-owner and spa manager, Kirsty Martin, in close collaboration with the Rhug Wild Beauty team.

“Rhug Wild Beauty isn’t just a skincare brand; it’s an extension of the land,” said Kirsty.

“Their approach aligns beautifully with ours – grounded in integrity, committed to sustainability and focused on delivering real impact for skin and wellbeing.

“To be able to bring this experience to our spa, so close to where the ingredients are grown, is incredibly special.”

This collaboration further enhances the reputation of five-star Bryn Tanat Hall, recently named Best Self-Catering Accommodation in Mid Wales and a finalist in the 2025 Visit Wales National Tourism Awards.

To celebrate the partnership, the spa hosted an exclusive discovery day where guests had the opportunity to experience the Rhug Wild Beauty range firsthand.

“The event was exclusive to 10 guests per session, where they were able to discuss the skincare range with our therapists and learn more about the new partnership,” said Kirsty.

“They left with a knowledge of the brand, along with the most stunning goodie bag kindly gifted by Rhug Wild Beauty. Treatments were also booked – it was everything we could have hoped for."