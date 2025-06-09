Macclesfield skin clinic gets ITVX seal of approval in show's bid for perfection

Macclesfield-based skin clinic - Renew Medical Aesthetics (RMA) - has confirmed its position as a leading provider of treatments thanks to its upcoming starring role in hugely popular ITVX show, ‘The Price of Perfection’.

Hosted by Olivia Attwood and streaming in full on June 12, Renew Medical Aesthetics is episode three’s star clinic. Focused on how to achieve the perfect skin, it explores RMA’s pioneering treatment, aptly called The Perfect Peel®.

The show examines the latest trends for in-clinic skin and aesthetic treatments and reacts to the hype, signalling whether or not they’re worth it - and The Perfect Peel® scores full points. ITVX couldn’t resist heading up from London to meet The Perfect Peel®brand owner, Kelly Saynor, calling it a dream fit for the show. On airing, viewers will witness the various stages of the peel as it gets to work, including when the patient’s skin visibly peels away revealing brand new skin underneath.

The mainstream show, which was filmed at the Macclesfield boutique clinic, follows one patient’s experience from initial consultation through to her treatment and finally the finished look. Arriving with concerns about skin pigmentation, enlarged pores and general rejuvenation, Kelly Saynor (RGN), RMA’s founder and Clinical Director, treated her with The Perfect Peel® - a pioneering brand that Kelly owns exclusively in the UK and Europe. It is a revolutionary medium depth, medical grade peel, which is available at RMA and registered clinics across the UK.

Kim Green shown under the Observ skin light before her treatment

Saynor said: “It was an absolute honour to be invited to take part in the show - having watched the first series, I’m a huge fan. The production team selected us for the episode that shows viewers how to achieve the perfect skin as our exclusive treatment, The Perfect Peel®, not only fits the bill, but excels at the job of helping patients achieve perfect skin with minimal downtime and virtually no discomfort.”

Talking about the treatment, Kelly continued: “On discovering The Perfect Peel® while I was visiting the US, I was immediately blown away by it and knew I had to bring it to the UK, so I brought it over here 11 years ago. As the only peel suitable for all five skin types on the Fitzpatrick scale it’s a truly revolutionary treatment that not only treats several skin concerns at once, but brings a new-found confidence to the patients who are treated with it, too.

"Featuring my all time favourite ingredient, and total wonder product in my opinion, glutathione, the unique blend of five acids provides a revolutionary facial skin peel that delivers younger, fresher, clearer and refined skin in just seven days. With its 15 minute application and minimal downtime, plus astonishing results, it has become a firm favourite right across the UK. I’ve trained over 3,500 clinics to date and demand is continuing to rise as there simply isn’t anything as effective or proven on the market.”

Kim Green, who attended the Macclesfield clinic on the show to have The Perfect Peel®, couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome and gives it a glowing review.

Kim Green shown under the Observ skin light after her treatment

Green said: “I’ve always been unhappy with my skin hyperpigmentation, which makes it look patchy and uneven. As I’ve got older, it’s not as tight as it once was or as smooth either so this treatment sounded ideal and I’ve been looking into it for some time.

"The application was completely pain free, unlike other less impactful peels I’ve tried, and the downtime was really minimal with only minor itching to contend with but the aftercare kit I was given really helped to combat that. My skin looks so much brighter, tighter and clearer now not to mention fresher - it really has rejuvenated my whole face!”

Available to watch and stream on ITVX from June 12, don’t forget to tune in.