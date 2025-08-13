Maidstone care home receives dementia care accolade

The Care Fit for VIPS certification was presented to Care UK’s Invicta Court

A care home in Maidstone has been awarded a prestigious accreditation for person-centred dementia care.

The Care Fit for VIPS certification was presented to Care UK’s Invicta Court, on Gidds Pond Way in Weavering, in recognition of the team’s work alongside residents and families to improve the lives of those living with dementia.

Developed in 2004, the Care Fit for VIPS framework was introduced by dementia experts and is centred around four key aspects: valuing those living with dementia, treating everyone as an individual, showing empathy towards those living with the condition and recognising the need for a stimulating social environment.

Invicta Court achieved the accreditation by offering an extremely high level of care for those living with dementia, scoring over 95% across all elements.

During the assessment, the judges praised the home’s approach of creating care plans for each resident to ensure their preferences and needs are met, which includes food, activities, events and general timings for each day. This method is supported by the sharing of detailed information about residents’ likes and dislikes to tailor care to the individual.

Families remain closely connected through a digital platform that provides real-time updates, sharing special moments, achievements and upcoming events so loved ones feel involved in daily life at the home.

Sara Barbosa, Home Manager at Invicta Court, said: “We’re delighted our work to ensure residents living with dementia enjoy happy and fulfilled lives has been recognised with the Care Fit for VIPS accreditation. Everyone here at Invicta Court is dedicated to providing the best possible care for the residents and making certain each individual feels relaxed and supported.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the team for their commitment, as well as the residents and relatives who make Invicta Court a wonderful place to live. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality care across the board.”

Invicta Court offers permanent residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care, in luxurious surroundings. The home boasts its very own café, hair and beauty salon, pub and cinema room, and the highly trained, professional team delivers an excellent standard of person-centred care.

To find out more about Invicta Court, please contact Customer Relations Manager Jaime Jukes on 01622 807 994, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/invicta-court-weavering