Maidstone care home resident, 100, shares secret to long and happy life

Keeping up with youngsters could be the secret to reaching 100, according to a resident at a care home in Maidstone.

Sarah May ‘Maisie’ Hance, who lives at Care UK’s Invicta Court on Gidds Pond Way in Weavering, celebrated her new centenarian status with a big birthday bash prepared by the home’s team members. They pulled out all the stops with balloons and banners, and the head chef made a special cake.

Maisie was thrilled to be surrounded by her friends and family to mark the big day and even gave her advice on how to live a long and happy life.

“Keep active and socialise,” Maisie said.

Maise Hance, resident at Care UK’s Invicta Court, celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

She also mentioned that even later in life, she has always wanted to do what the ‘youngsters’ do and had to have a smartphone and an iPad.

Maisie was born in Dagenham on 22nd August 1925. After leaving school, she took a shorthand and typing course, finishing at the top of her class. She was therefore selected for a role in the War Office at Admiralty House in 1942, where she worked on teleprinters and helped manage naval operations.

It was in London that she met her future husband, Robert Hance, a sailor. The pair married in November 1944, and after the war, they settled in Chelmsford, where they raised two sons, Colin and Peter. They lived life to the fullest, taking up dancing, badminton and gardening.

Once able, Maisie went back to work full-time as a secretary at Eastern Electricity. The family later relocated to Thanington, where she worked as a postmistress and Robert ran a local convenience store until they retired in 1987. After years of hard work, the pair treated themselves to a round-the-world trip.

Sadly, Robert passed away in 1988, and Maisie settled in Whitstable. She joined the Women’s Institute and threw herself into bowls, playing three or four times a week and winning many trophies.

Maisie was also a keen traveller, going on many holidays with her friends – often for a month at a time.

Sara Barbosa, Home Manager at Invicta Court, said: “We had a brilliant time celebrating Maisie's new centenarian status surrounded by her family and friends. We can hardly believe that she is 100!

“We love to celebrate big milestones, and Maisie’s 100th birthday was no exception. It was great to hear her reminisce and share all her amazing stories over some cake.”

