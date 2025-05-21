Maidstone care home serves up Wimbledon-themed party for resident’s 105th birthday

Betty's Birthday Card

Team members and residents at a Maidstone care home had an ace time celebrating the 105th birthday of a fellow Wimbledon obsessed resident – throwing a tennis-themed tea party worthy of a Grand Slam.

Betty celebrated her birthday on Friday 16th May at Lulworth House Residential Care Home, on Queen’s Avenue, where she enjoyed a Wimbledon-themed birthday cake with chocolate buttons and mousse – her favourite foods – surrounded by her friends.

Born in Streatham in south London, Betty was an only child, with her father making a living as a signwriter while her mother was a homemaker. Growing up, Betty was part of the Girls’ Brigade before achieving her dream career in dressmaking.

She then met her husband Arthur, a former civil servant who spent most of the war abroad working in telecommunications, before they had their first and only daughter, Ann. The family loved to travel, exploring Europe in a caravan and spending 3 months travelling around Australia.

Betty's 105th Birthday Celebration Cake

Betty, who has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, has been a resident at Lulworth House since 2018 and likes to spend her time joyfully singing along to The Sound of Music and Carousel.

Catherine Singh, Home Manager at Lulworth House Residential Care Home, said: “Betty is such a wonderful character, and it was a privilege to celebrate her 105th birthday in such a special way. The Wimbledon-themed tea party brought so much joy to everyone, from the vibrant decorations to the delicious tennis-inspired treats. Betty’s love for the sport and her zest for life is truly inspiring. It was an absolute pleasure to see her surrounded by friends, enjoying a day filled with smiles and laughter. At Lulworth House, we always strive to create memorable moments like this, ensuring our residents feel cherished and celebrated with us."

Lulworth House Residential Care Home is part of Nellsar, a family-run group of 13 Care Homes across Kent, Surrey and Essex.

