Maidstone Mental Health Hospital fundraise for birth trauma and bereavement charity

Patients at a mental health service in Kent have raised much-needed funds for a charity that supports families who have experienced birth trauma or suffered baby bereavement.

Cygnet Hospital Maidstone, on Gidds Pond Way, is a 63-bed mental health facility for adults in Maidstone. Patients at the Cygnet Health Care service recently raised £208 for the Kent-based charity Making Miracles.

Making Miracles provides free counselling for families who have experienced birth trauma or baby bereavement, runs a baby memorial garden for those seeking solace and remembrance and educates people on the impact baby loss has on a whole family’s mental health.

The charity, chosen by patients due to the support received in the past from the charity, also runs a shop called Handmade With Love. This charity shops sells handmade baby and toddler knitted craft items with all profits funding Making Miracles’ vital counselling service.

The fundraiser was made up of items handcrafted by patients.

Cygnet Hospital Maidstone offers an art and wellbeing programme and the patients who participate chose to create a selection of handcrafted items to sell at their Spring Fayre last week to raise funds for Making Miracles, much like Handmade With Love.

Staff, carers and other patients were able to purchase these handmade items, which included jewellery, soaps and wooden bee hotels. There was also a raffle with prizes such as chocolates and cuddly toys and tickets were available at £1 per strip.

Alison McCulloch, Cygnet Hospital Maidstone General Manager, highlighted the success of the fundraiser.

She said: “Making Minds is an inspirational charity and the patients were really keen to support their Handmade With Love shop as it would give them a chance to use their skills learnt at the hospital.

Cygnet Hospital Maidstone enjoy their Spring Fayre for charity.

“It is also a charity really local to Cygnet Hospital Maidstone and our patients felt it was close to many of their hearts because unfortunately, a few can relate to the charity’s cause. It really is an inspirational charity.

“The atmosphere of the Spring Fayre was fabulous and the patients were so involved, it was great to see their creative talents on full display. They felt really proud of their products and the fact they were helping such a meaningful charity.

“Sally, the chairperson of Making Miracles, attended the Spring Fayre too and was particularly impressed by the exceptional quality of the patients’ handcrafted creations. The charity was really thankful for the patients’ generous contribution.”